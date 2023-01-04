VP Visits Cianjur to Inspect Quake-Affected Areas

Ma'ruf and his spouse Wury Ma'ruf Amin departed from their official residence in Central Jakarta the Al-Bahjah Islamic Boarding School in Cianjur by land this morning. Ma'ruf is scheduled to be welcomed by West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman, and the management of Al-Bahjah Cianjur Islamic Boarding School.
In this place, the Vice President will inspect renovations works at the school and hand over assistance to school officials. The school was damaged by an earthquake that shook Cianjur last November.
Next, the Vice President will visit Gunung Lanjung area in Cijedil Village, Cugenang District, Cianjur Regency. This area was also affected by the earthquake.
After that, the Vice President will incpect the contruction of permanent housing for victims of the earthquake. Some residets will be relocated after the earthquake.
Closing his area in Cianjur, the Vice President will visit Cipanas Presidential Palace before returning to Jakarta.
The Vice President was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency Suharyanto, Head of BAZNAS Noor Achmad, and other officials.