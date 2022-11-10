English  
The vaccine has been made using an inactivated virus. (Photo: medcom.id)
InaVac COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Approval from BPOM

Antara • 10 November 2022 21:33
Surabaya: The Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) has issued emergency use authorization (EUA) for InaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by researchers from Airlangga University (Unair).
 
"InaVac has obtained emergency use authorization from BPOM and will be mass-produced," the rector of Unair, Prof. Moh. Nasih, said on the sidelines of the campus' dies natalis (anniversary) on Wednesday .
 
The vaccine, which can be used to prevent a COVID-19 infection, has been made using an inactivated virus, which means, a virus that cannot reproduce and cause disease.

InaVac has been approved for use as a primary vaccine for people aged 18 and above for boosting immunity levels.
 
According to Nasih, the vaccine was developed as part of an effort by the university to significantly contribute to and impact the health sector.
 
Following the provision of EUA from BPOM, he expressed his gratitude to various stakeholders that have supported the development of the vaccine.
 
"Thank you to the Ministry of Health for providing support in the form of large amounts of funding; the provincial government has also provided extraordinary support," he remarked.
 
"Dr. Soetomo Hospital has also been very supportive. Equally important has been the role of Unair researchers who worked hard for this," he added.
 
Former state-owned enterprises minister Dahlan Iskan also expressed his pleasure over the completion of the domestically-made COVID-19 vaccine.
 
"I am happy because Unair has processed this vaccine to completion. How this vaccine was successfully launched, how to find people who want to undergo the vaccine. Finding people who are willing to be clinically tested is extremely difficult.. but Unair managed to finish it," he said.
 
It is hoped that after InaVac, more vaccines will be produced through continued research and development so that they can answer future challenges and problems.
 
Unair is currently developing a booster vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
 
"The news about vaccines has been very encouraging; hopefully, later booster vaccines and children can be produced," he said.
 
(WAH)

