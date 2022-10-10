English  
The Governor of DIY is automatically held by the reigning Sultan of Yogyakarta. (screenshot)
President Jokowi Inaugurates Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X as Yogyakarta Governor

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 October 2022 15:26
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today inaugurated Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X as Governor of the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY) for the 2022-2027 period. 
 
President Jokowi also inaugurated Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Arya (KGPAA) Paku Alam X as Deputy Governor of DIY.
 
The inauguration was based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 90P of 2022 concerning the Governor and Deputy Governor of DIY.
 
"By Allah, I swear that I will fulfill my obligations as governor," Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X read the oath of office during the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, October 10, 2022.
 
The mechanism for filling the positions of Governor and Vice Governor of DIY is regulated by Act No. 13 of 2012 on the Uniqueness of DIY.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Governor of DIY is automatically held by the reigning Sultan of Yogyakarta, and the Deputy Governor of DIY is automatically held by Prince Paku Alam who is on the throne. 
 
(WAH)

