Medcom.id Launches 2024 Election Channel

Jakarta: Medcom.id has officially launched a special channel for the 2024 General Elections.
This channel aims to encourage young people to actively participate in election events.
"Allow me to invite all of us to promote the 3M Movement, Muda Memilah Memilih (Youth Pick and Vote)," said Medcom.id editor-in-chief Indra Maulana at the Grand Studio Metro TV lobby, Kedoya, West Jakarta on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Indra said that as part of the Media Group Network, Medcom.id felt compelled to promote the 3M Movement. According to him, Indonesian youth are expected to actively participate in the 2024 General Elections. Indra hopes that young people will also oppose the golput (election boycott) phenomenon
"We feel obliged because Medcom.id is intended for readers aged 17-34 years old," said Indra.
Medcom.id is also trying to suppress hoaxes. Through this election channel, it is hoped that information related to hoaxes can be suppressed.
"This is so important that the editorial staff of Medcom.id are aware of how to seize the digital space and fill it with educational information," said Indra.
Medcom.id's 2024 Election Channel will contain articles, videos, and photos related to the 2024 Elections. In addition, fact checking services are also provided so that young people can make their choices.
The event was attended by Commissioner of the General Elections Commission (KPU) Mochamad Afifuddin, Member of the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) Puadi, the Head of the NasDem faction Wibi Andrino, Golkar Party politician Puteri Anneta Komarudin, Chair of the Political Department of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Nabil Ahmad Fauzi, United Development Party (PPP) politician Wan Muhammad Ilham, spokesman for the Democratic Party Herzaky Mahendra Putra, and Deputy Treasurer of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Tengku Rizki Aljupri.
In addition, officials of the Media Group Network were also present, including Media Group CEO Mohammad Mirdal Akib, Medcom.id CEO Kania Sutisnawinata, and Metro TV editor-in-chief Arief Suditomo.