English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The name was given by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a month ago. (Photo: medcom.id)
The name was given by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a month ago. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bio Farma's COVID-19 Vaccine Named Indovac

Annisa ayu artanti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 August 2022 14:50
Jakarta: PT Bio Farma (Persero) has finally announced the name of the COVID-19 vaccine that is being developed by the Indonesian state-owned company. 
 
The name of the COVID-19 vaccine is Indovac or Indonesia Vaccine.
 
According to President Director of Bio Farma Honesti Basyir, the name was given by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a month ago.
 
"We are currently developing a COVID-19 vaccine. It was initially called a BUMN vaccine. However, a month ago, the President (Jokowi) named it Indovac, the Indonesian vaccine,"Honesti said at a coffee with BUMN event here on Monday, August 22, 2022.
 
The subunit protein vaccine is currently undergoing its third phase of clinical trials.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Instead of the entire pathogen, subunit vaccines include only the components, or antigens, that best stimulate the immune system.
 
"It is for adult booster shots, child booster shots, and child primary shots," he said.
 
Honesti hopes that this vaccine will soon get an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Indonesian Drugs and Food Monitoring Agency (BPOM) in early or mid-September.
 
"This is what we are developing, God willing, hopefully in early or mid-September we will soon get the EUA from BPOM," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Airlines to Increase Flights on Jakarta-Belitung Route ahead G20 Meeting

Airlines to Increase Flights on Jakarta-Belitung Route ahead G20 Meeting

English
G20
NasDem Open to Establishing Coalition with PDIP

NasDem Open to Establishing Coalition with PDIP

English
nasdem
Puan Maharani Meets Surya Paloh at NasDem Tower

Puan Maharani Meets Surya Paloh at NasDem Tower

English
PDIP
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gempa 5.8 Magnitudo Guncang Kuta Bali
Nasional

Gempa 5.8 Magnitudo Guncang Kuta Bali

AS-Korsel Memulai Latihan Militer Gabungan, Terbesar Sejak 2018
Internasional

AS-Korsel Memulai Latihan Militer Gabungan, Terbesar Sejak 2018

Jokowi: Tingkat Kerugian Produksi Pangan RI Masih Tinggi
Ekonomi

Jokowi: Tingkat Kerugian Produksi Pangan RI Masih Tinggi

Persib Resmi Perkenalkan Luis Milla Sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Persib Resmi Perkenalkan Luis Milla Sebagai Pelatih Anyar

Orang Kaya Beraksi, All New Toyota GR 86 Ludes Terjual
Otomotif

Orang Kaya Beraksi, All New Toyota GR 86 Ludes Terjual

Candaan Sule Mau Menikah Lagi Berbuntut Panjang
Hiburan

Candaan Sule Mau Menikah Lagi Berbuntut Panjang

Guru non PNS Lolos Seleksi PPPK 2021, Ini Mekanisme Pembayaran TPG dan TKG
Pendidikan

Guru non PNS Lolos Seleksi PPPK 2021, Ini Mekanisme Pembayaran TPG dan TKG

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?
Teknologi

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!