The name of the COVID-19 vaccine is Indovac or Indonesia Vaccine.
According to President Director of Bio Farma Honesti Basyir, the name was given by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a month ago.
"We are currently developing a COVID-19 vaccine. It was initially called a BUMN vaccine. However, a month ago, the President (Jokowi) named it Indovac, the Indonesian vaccine,"Honesti said at a coffee with BUMN event here on Monday, August 22, 2022.
The subunit protein vaccine is currently undergoing its third phase of clinical trials.
Instead of the entire pathogen, subunit vaccines include only the components, or antigens, that best stimulate the immune system.
"It is for adult booster shots, child booster shots, and child primary shots," he said.
Honesti hopes that this vaccine will soon get an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Indonesian Drugs and Food Monitoring Agency (BPOM) in early or mid-September.
"This is what we are developing, God willing, hopefully in early or mid-September we will soon get the EUA from BPOM," he concluded.