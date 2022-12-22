English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI)
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI)

Foreigners Not Allowed to Own Indonesian Islands: Minister

Antara • 22 December 2022 15:35
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, accentuated that foreign nationals cannot own land or islands in Indonesia.
 
"All land on Indonesian soil can only be owned by Indonesian citizens (WNI). Based on the 1945 Constitution, land, water, and natural resources are controlled by the state and used for the greatest prosperity of the people, with regulated usage rights," he noted in a press release  here, Thursday.
 
During his visit to the Zero Kilometer Monument in Sabang, Aceh Province, on Wednesday, the minister was keen to underline that the Indonesian government remained resolute and bound by the Constitution to protect all parts of Indonesia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This is also a strong reminder that all of Indonesia's territory, including its islands, must be utilized in order to be productive for economic development especially, but there are limitations that no island, no matter how small or big, is bought and/or resold by foreign parties or foreign investors," he explained.
 
However, a person can have business rights to be used by foreign capital, but with certain limits, the minister affirmed.
 
"For activities, such as investment, we already have the usage restriction. The land will be fully controlled by the state and is not allowed to be transferred to other hands," Mahfud remarked.
 
Along with Minister of Home Affairs, Tito Karnavian, who also serves as head of the National Border Management Agency (BNPP), Mahfud will conduct data collection of islands throughout Indonesia.
 
"The work starts today with our visit to Sabang, as the western outermost region in Indonesia. Along with the Ministry of Home Affairs and BNPP, we will conduct data collection throughout Indonesia," he stated.
 
Indonesia has 17,504 islands, of which 17,400 are islands that cover an area of over 10 thousand square kilometers, while the remaining 111 islands are small islands that are attached to large islands.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI)

Indonesian Finance Minister Cautions of More Complex, Unpredictable Challenges in 2023

Police to Secure 137 Churches in Central Jakarta

TNI Commander to Continue Territorial Operations in Papua

BACA JUGA
VP Opens 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali

VP Opens 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali

English
vice president maruf amin
Indonesian Embassy in Ankara Holds Short Movie Awards

Indonesian Embassy in Ankara Holds Short Movie Awards

English
indonesian embassy
BI Raises Its Key Interest Rate to 5.5%

BI Raises Its Key Interest Rate to 5.5%

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Polisi Ralat Soal Status Eks Dirut PT LIB, Masih Tersangka dan Wajib Lapor
Nasional

Polisi Ralat Soal Status Eks Dirut PT LIB, Masih Tersangka dan Wajib Lapor

Sistem Tol Tanpa Berhenti, Nekat Gak Bayar STNK Diblokir
Otomotif

Sistem Tol Tanpa Berhenti, Nekat Gak Bayar STNK Diblokir

BI Naikkan Suku Bunga Acuan Menjadi 5,5%
Ekonomi

BI Naikkan Suku Bunga Acuan Menjadi 5,5%

Lagu Indonesia Bertema Ibu yang Bikin Mewek
Hiburan

Lagu Indonesia Bertema Ibu yang Bikin Mewek

Rodrigo de Paul Tulis Ramalan 2 Bulan Jelang Piala Dunia, Isinya Mengejutkan!
Olahraga

Rodrigo de Paul Tulis Ramalan 2 Bulan Jelang Piala Dunia, Isinya Mengejutkan!

Untuk Pertama Kalinya, Tiongkok Terima Vaksin Covid-19 Buatan Barat
Internasional

Untuk Pertama Kalinya, Tiongkok Terima Vaksin Covid-19 Buatan Barat

Seleksi PPPK Tenaga Teknis Kemendikbudristek 2022, Dibuka untuk 7.561 Formasi
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Tenaga Teknis Kemendikbudristek 2022, Dibuka untuk 7.561 Formasi

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!
Teknologi

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!