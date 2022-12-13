President Jokowi Signs Perppu on General Elections

The Perppu was signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on December 12.
"Election organizers need the Perppu as a legal basis for holding elections in the new national capital as well as in the four new autonomous regions," said Director General of Politics and Public Administration of the Ministry of Home Affairs Bahtiar here Tuesday, December 13 2022.
The four new autonomous regions are South Papua Province, Central Papua Province, Highland Papua Province, and Southwest Papua Province.
"Political parties are required to have a permanent office in every province. Therefore, the Perppu provides an exception," he explained.
Considering that the new capital is located in three regions namely East Kalimantan Province, North Penajam Paser Regency, and Kutai Kartanegara Regency, he said, the Perppu provides legal certainty that the implementation of the 2024 elections in the new capital will be similar with the implementation of the 2019 elections.
"So in 2024, there will be no special electoral district for the new capital. All citizens in the area currently have the exact same voting rights as in 2019," he explained.
In addition, the Perrpu stipulates the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) will have 580 members, an incrase compared to 576 currently.