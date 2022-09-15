English  
President Joko Widodo handed over direct cash assistance ini Maluku. Photo BPMI Setpres
8.17 Million People Already Received Direct Cash Assistance for Fuel Oil: Jokowi

Fajar Nugraha • 15 September 2022 18:29
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) handed over direct cash assistance (BLT) for fuel oil (BBM) to beneficiary communities in the Aru Islands Regency, Maluku. The handover was held at the Dobo Post Office, Thursday, September 15, 2022.
 
On the same day, the Head of State also distributed BLT BBM at Langgur Market, Southeast Maluku Regency. With this effort to accelerate distribution, it is recorded that 8.17 million people have received BLT BBM.
 
"Until today, the government has distributed 8.17 million people and it has increased to 461 districts and cities. Yesterday it was 431, now there are 461 districts and cities. The jump is very fast," said Jokowi.
 
President hopes that the acceleration of the distribution of social cushions will have a good impact on people's purchasing power. Thus, the national economy is maintained.
 
"We hope that with the speed of distribution of BLT BBM, people's purchasing power and people's consumption will not decrease," he said.
 
In addition to BLT BBM, the President handed over other assistance in the form of basic necessities and BLT to participants in the Family Hope Program (PKH). Also accompanying the President and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo at the Post Office were Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, and Aru Islands Regent Johan Gonga.

