The Indonesian government also realizes the urgency of achieving this target. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Commits to 70% Reduction in Marine Debris by 2025: Ministry

Antara • 03 November 2022 20:57
Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment accentuated Indonesia's commitment to achieving the target of reducing marine debris by 70 percent in 2025.
 
"We want to emphasize our commitment in handling marine plastic waste through the stipulation of Presidential Decree Number 83 of 2018 concerning Marine Waste Management, with a target of 70 percent of marine waste management by 2025," the ministry's deputy for coordination of environmental and forestry management, Nani Hendiarti, stated during the "Road to G20: Beating Plastic Pollution from Source to Sea" here, Thursday.
 
In order to achieve this target, the government and stakeholders have striven to take unusual steps to ensure the acceleration of waste management and prevent marine debris leakage, she stated.

"This effort is also strengthened by the contribution of reducing waste from manufacturing, retail, and food and beverage service producers to conduct activities to limit, recycle, or reuse products and their packaging, as a form of producer responsibility," Hendiarti stated.
 
She noted that the Indonesian government also realizes the urgency of achieving this target by encouraging the formation of the Indonesia National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP) that was launched since 2019.
 
NPAP has become a multi-stakeholder platform that connects policy makers, experts, business leaders, civil society organizations, and academics through the five task forces of policy, financing, innovation, behavior change, and metrics, according to Hendiarti.
 
The Secretariat of the National Coordinating Team for Handling Marine Debris has calculated the achievement and reduction of plastic waste entering the sea by 28.5 percent from 2018 to the end of 2021. This achievement is projected to reach a reduction of up to 38.5 percent by the end of 2022.
 
"The government realizes that efforts to reduce plastic waste cannot be done alone, so they laud the business world, associations, academics, and innovators, who participate in supporting the reduction of marine plastic waste," she stated.
 
Hendiarti remarked that various efforts were made in all sectors, starting from the upstream sector, with alternative policies to replace plastic materials to mitigate waste accumulation.
 
Similarly, efforts have been made in the downstream sector by striving to increase the ratio of waste handling through sorting, collecting, transporting, and recycling activities with a circular economy principle approach and the application of technology according to the type and characteristics of the waste.
 
(WAH)

