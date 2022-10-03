English  
Anies has the qualities and competencies as the next leader of Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id/anggi)
Surya Paloh Says Anies is the Best of the Best

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 October 2022 13:47
Jakarta: The NasDem Party has named Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential election
 
"NasDem wants to pick the best of the best. This is what NasDem sees in Anies Rasyid Baswedan," said NasDem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh at the NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Jakarta on Monday, October 3, 2022.
 
According to Surya Paloh, Anies has the qualities and competencies as the next leader of Indonesia. 
 
"Lead this nation to become a more dignified nation," Surya Paloh stated.
 
The NasDem Party General Chairman revealed that the selection process was conducted very carefully.

He received a lot of input from various elements before deciding on Anies as the sole presidential candidate of the party.
 
Simultaneous presidential and legislative elections are scheduled to be held in Indonesia on February 14, 2024.
 
(WAH)

