The earthquake did not trigger any tsunami warnings. (Photo: medcom.id)
The earthquake did not trigger any tsunami warnings. (Photo: medcom.id)

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Rocks West Java's Sukabumi

Arga sumantri, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 December 2022 10:38
Jakarta: The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that a magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook Sukabumi, West Java on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
 
The earthquake occured at 07.50 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) and did not trigger any tsunami warnings.
 
"(This earthquake) is not tsunami potential," BMKG stated.
 
With a depth of 104 kilometers (km), the epicenter of the earthquake was located 
22 km Southeast of Sukabumi. 
 
According to reports, the earthquake was also felt in nearby regions, including Jakarta and South Tangerang.

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.

 
(WAH)

