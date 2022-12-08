The earthquake occured at 07.50 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) and did not trigger any tsunami warnings.
"(This earthquake) is not tsunami potential," BMKG stated.
With a depth of 104 kilometers (km), the epicenter of the earthquake was located
22 km Southeast of Sukabumi.
According to reports, the earthquake was also felt in nearby regions, including Jakarta and South Tangerang.
Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.