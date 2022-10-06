PSSI Chairperson Mochamad Iriawan remarked that the evaluation, apart from unravelling factors that were causal to the stampede, is also aimed at improving the PSSI management and the national football ecosystem to prevent the disaster from recurring in future.
"I will report all progress made in the evaluation to the president," Iriawan stated, as per the statement here, Thursday.
The president specifically instructed for evaluating the football match management and stadium, visitors, match time, and security arrangements, the chairperson noted.
He added that the president also instructed his side to evaluate the organizing of future football matches.
Iriawan also expressed gratitude to President Jokowi for his mindfulness and attention to national sports and national football development in the future.
"He also visited Malang's Kanjuruhan Stadium on his own despite his tight schedule," the PSSI chairperson remarked.
The president earlier instructed for conducting a thorough audit of all football stadiums in Indonesia to prevent other football accidents during his visit to Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java, Wednesday (October 5).
Jokowi, accompanied by First Lady Iriana, also paid a visit to victims of the stadium stampede receiving medical care at Saiful Anwar Regional General Hospital in Malang City.
To investigate the tragedy, the government, on Monday (October 3), established an independent joint fact-finding team chaired by Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD.
On Wednesday (October 5), the police confirmed that the final death count in the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy had reached 131, rising from 125 as earlier reported.