Minister Thankful for Safe, Peaceful Christmas Day in Indonesia

"I am thankful that this year's Christmas (celebrations) were smooth, peaceful, safe, and serene. I also commended Indonesian Christians, who remained consistent in adhering to health protocols on Christmas Day," Qoumas stated here, Monday.
As the ministry's officials monitored Christmas activities in their respective regions, the ministry also collaborated with the military, police, regional authorities, and general public to maintain harmony and tolerance on Christmas Day.
He remarked that on Christmas Day, he visited Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara and Mataram in West Nusa Tenggara to monitor Christmas activities there.
"For the orderly, smooth, and harmonious manner (of Christmas Day celebrations), I express my gratitude to Indonesian Christians as well as to the military and the police and also to the Indonesian public," Qoumas stated.
The minister encouraged Christians to view this year's Christmas Day as a momentum to maintain harmony and concord in the national unity in diversity.
Indonesia's Christmas Day theme this year, "They departed into their own country another way" -- taken from Matthew 2:12 -- alluded that diversity is a gift from God that one must be grateful for, cared for, and bolstered continually, he stated.
Diversity in various national aspects ought to encourage the people to join hands in realizing a more dignified life for all, he added.
"Soon, we will welcome 2023, the new year. We hope our life will be better, and everything will be safe, harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous. Amen," Qoumas remarked.