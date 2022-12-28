Tourists Caught in Bad Weather in Karimunjawa Evacuated

The tourists were transported by state-run ferry operator PT Pelayaran Nasional Indonesia’s (PT Pelni’s) Motor Vessel (MV) Kelimutu that docked at the port at 5 a.m. Western Standard Indonesia Time (WIB).
They were welcomed by Acting Head of Jepara District Edy Supriyanta and Chief of Jepara Resort Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner Warsono.
Furthermore, Commander of the 0719/Jepara District Military Command Lieutenant Colonel Mokhamad Husnur Rofiq as well as Head of the Semarang Branch of PT Pelni Idayu Adi Rahajeng also greeted the evacuated tourists.
Supriyanta expressed gratitude to Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, Transportation Ministry, PT Pelni, state-owned port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo), and other stakeholders for their assistance in the evacuation process.
He noted that 361 domestic tourists and 69 foreign tourists were evacuated from Karimunjawa Islands.
Meanwhile, Rahajeng stated that MV Kelimutu, which initially served the Sampit-Semarang shipping route, was designated by the Transportation Ministry to help evacuate the tourists.
One of the tourists, Imam Misbah, 28, said that he had stayed for seven days on Karimunjawa Islands due to bad weather since Friday (December 23, 2022).
"I should have had a vacation for four days or (I should have) returned home on Sunday (December 25, 2022), (however) because of bad weather and high waves, there was no ferry operating from Karimunjawa to Jepara," Misbah, who is a resident of Jepara District, stated.
He also said that all logistical needs of the visitors on Karimunjawa Islands were met by the local government.
"The government's response was good. We were provided various facilities while waiting for the evacuation. The MV Kelimutu departed from Karimunjawa on Tuesday (December 27, 2022) at 10:15 p.m. WIB, (when actually), it should have (departed at) 6:00 p.m. WIB," he noted.
Another tourist, Zaki, 25, who is a resident of Bandung, West Java Province, recalled that it rained almost every day in the islands.
"I am happy that I can finally go home to Bandung, and my family has been waiting (for me)," he added.