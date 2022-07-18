President Jokowi Signs Regulations on Elimination of Violence against Children

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has signed the Presidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia Number 101 of 2022 concerning the national strategy for the elimination of violence against children.
The regulation has been passed considering that the number of cases of violence against children in Indonesia is still high, so it is necessary to optimize the role of the government in tackling the issue.
Further, a national strategy is also needed because laws and regulations related to the subject have not proved optimal in preventing and handling violence against children.
"The national strategy for the elimination of violence against children (Stranas PKTA) is intended as a reference for ministries/agencies, provincial governments, and district/city governments in carrying out prevention and handling of violence against children," according to Article 3 of the presidential regulation, which was published on the website of the Ministry of State Secretariat here on Monday.
Article 5 of the regulation underlines the need to provide policies, implement regulations, and enforce laws; strengthen norms and values of non-violence; create a safe environment from violence; and improve the quality of child reading and availability of support for parents and caregivers.
It also highlights the need for economic empowerment of vulnerable families, availability and access to integrated services, and life skills education for children's resilience.
Meanwhile, Article 8 of the regulation states that the funding for the implementation of Stranas PKTA can be sourced from state budgets, regional budgets, and/or other legal and non-binding sources, in accordance with the provisions of the legislation.
Based on the results of the 2018 National Survey of Child and Adolescent Life Experiences (SNPHAR), 1 in 17 boys and 1 in 11 girls have experienced sexual violence, the government said.
Meanwhile, 1 in 2 boys and 3 out of 5 girls have experienced direct psychological violence.
Further, 14 out of 100 boys and 13 out of 100 girls have experienced indirect psychological violence through online (cyberbullying), and 1 in 3 boys and 1 in 5 girls have experienced physical violence.
Based on the survey, the government concluded that 2 out of 3 girls and boys in Indonesia have experienced violence in their lifetime. Children tend to experience more than one type of violence.
Based on reports from children who have experienced violence, the perpetrators of violence are their closest people, peers, or known adults.
Lack of preparedness in child protection services makes it difficult for victims of violence to access appropriate assistance.
As a result, violence often goes hidden or underreported, making it difficult to prevent it, deal with it effectively, and mitigate its long-term impacts.
The Presidential Regulation was stipulated on July 15, 2022.