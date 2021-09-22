Health Protocols Crucial to Prevent Third Covid-19 Wave: Task Force

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: The implementation of the health protocols is crucial and must be carried out consistently to prevent a third coronavirus wave, COVID-19 Handling Task Force member Dr. Falla Adinda has said."A third wave (of COVID-19) is not impossible; it may occur if people do not obey the health protocols," Adinda said during a virtual dialogue on 'Let's Wear Masks, Let's Get Vaccinated Quickly', originating from here on Tuesday.The implementation of health protocols must be continuously encouraged among the public, she added. For that, it is hoped all parties will synergize in educating and disseminating the importance of the health protocols, she said."Let's wear masks, keep our distance, maintain good hygiene, avoid unnecessary mobility, and stay away from crowds. If all of this can be consistently carried out by all levels of society, then hopefully, the third wave will not occur," she remarked.Adinda said the current decline in COVID-19 cases has been possible due to everyone's efforts. Therefore, all parties must continue to collaborate, synergize, and work together to prevent a rise in cases, she added."Remind people around us again. Always provide correct information regarding vaccinations and health protocols so that this pandemic can be controlled, the number of cases can be controlled so that we can remain productive amid the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.Although the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently falling, it does not mean an increase in cases will not happen in the future if people are careless and become lax in following the health protocols, Adinda cautioned.The first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was confirmed in March 2020. According to the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of September 21, 2021, 4,195,958 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indonesia, while 4,002,706 people recovered and 140,805 have succumbed to the deadly virus.(WAH)