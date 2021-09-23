Govt Affirms Commitment to Eradicate Land Mafia in Indonesia

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) affirmed that the Indonesian Government is committed to eradicate land mafia.The President made the statement when delivering his remarks at the distribution of certificates of redistribution of land objects for agrarian reform (TORA) on Wednesday at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java province.On that occasion, President Jokowi reminded all ranks of the Indonesian National Police (Polri) not to hesitate to investigate and eradicate land mafia."Do not let any law enforcement officials be behind the land mafia. Fight for people’s rights and enforce the law firmly," he said, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.President Jokowi further reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to resolve existing agrarian conflicts, carry out agrarian reforms for the people, and ensure the availability and certainty of a fair living space for the public.President Jokowi handed over 124.120 certificates of land redistribution for agrarian reforms objects (TORA) on Wednesday.The hybrid ceremony held at Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java province was participated in by representatives of the certificate recipients that were present on the location, while other recipients participated online.(WAH)