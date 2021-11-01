English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Pontianak city government had made relentless efforts to suppress the spread of COVID-19.
The Pontianak city government had made relentless efforts to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

Public Should Stay Vigilant amid Declining COVID-19 Cases: Pontianak Mayor

English health covid-19 cases vaccination west kalimantan
Antara • 01 November 2021 14:41
Pontianak: Mayor of Pontianak, West Kalimantan Province, Edi Rusdi Kamtono appealed to Pontianak residents to exercise continued vigil despite a downward slope in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases.
 
"I urge the public to remain vigilant, although the number of patients at hospitals has decreased. However, the emergency condition of the COVID-19 pandemic has not been lifted, so people must apply strict health protocols in their activities," Kamtono noted on Monday.
 
The Pontianak city government had made relentless efforts to suppress the spread of the virus by expediting mass vaccinations and aiming to achieve 80 percent of the target by the end of 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Pontianak Health Service noted that in terms of the vaccination achievement in Pontianak City, 64.35 percent of the populace had been administered the first vaccination (V1) dose, while 47.6 percent had received the second vaccination (V2) dose.
 
"In pursuing the target, we aim to vaccinate around 3,500 to four thousand people every day," he added.
 
Despite the presence of several groups of people, who cannot get vaccination owing to health problems and comorbidities, Kamtono remarked that several people still refused to be vaccinated despite being in good health.
 
Kamtono noted that his side will continue to disseminate information to those refusing to get vaccinated to remind the public of the importance of vaccination to create herd immunity.
 
"Activities in Pontianak have been running normally. We are still recovering from the impact of emergency community restrictions (PPKM)," he stated.
 
However, Kamtono noted that strict restrictions were no longer applied on the people's daily activities. He was optimistic that the relaxation in PPKM could drive the city's economy to bounce back.
 
"Hence, in addition to increasing immunity, please take care of your health, so that activities for economic recovery will continue with the implementation of health protocols," he affirmed. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Invites G20 Leaders to 2022 Bali Summit

President Jokowi Invites G20 Leaders to 2022 Bali Summit

English
president joko widodo
Faster Money Supply Growth Recorded in September 2021: BI

Faster Money Supply Growth Recorded in September 2021: BI

English
finance
G20 Presidency in 2022 Effective Forum for Solving Global Problems: Finance Ministry

G20 Presidency in 2022 Effective Forum for Solving Global Problems: Finance Ministry

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tanpa Juninho, Pelatih PSS Tetap Optimistis
Olahraga

Tanpa Juninho, Pelatih PSS Tetap Optimistis

Status Zona Hijau Covid-19 dari AS Diharap Tak Membuat Lengah
Nasional

Status Zona Hijau Covid-19 dari AS Diharap Tak Membuat Lengah

Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai, Ini Ketentuan Pemilihan Formasinya
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai, Ini Ketentuan Pemilihan Formasinya

Punya Hutan Tropis Terbesar di Dunia, Jokowi: RI Strategis Tangani Perubahan Iklim
Ekonomi

Punya Hutan Tropis Terbesar di Dunia, Jokowi: RI Strategis Tangani Perubahan Iklim

Siap-Siap, Para Bikers Berpesta Di IIMS Motobike 2021
Otomotif

Siap-Siap, Para Bikers Berpesta Di IIMS Motobike 2021

Rudal Houthi Hantam Masjid dan Sekolah, 29 Warga Yaman Tewas
Internasional

Rudal Houthi Hantam Masjid dan Sekolah, 29 Warga Yaman Tewas

Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Begini Kondisi Acha Septriasa
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Begini Kondisi Acha Septriasa

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing
Teknologi

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!