Jokowi Says Pelindo Merger Will Boost Compeitiveness

Jakarta: The merger of four state-owned port operators into PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo) is expected to boost Indonesia’s competitiveness, According to President Joko Widodo has stated.
"I hope that our logistics costs can compete with those of other countries. It means that our competitiveness will be improved," the President said at Labuan Bajo Port in West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, Thursday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The President ordered the Pelindo holding company to immediately find partners to be connected to other countries and to the global supply chain.
President Jokowi also expressed his appreciation to Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises for establishing the Pelindo holding.
Seven years ago, he ordered the Ministry and all President Directors of Pelindo I, Pelindo II, Pelindo III, and Pelindo IV to immediately create the Pelindo holding.
This merger is carried out based on Government Regulation (PP) Number 101 of 2021 on the Merger of PT Pelabuhan Indonesia I, PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III, and PT Pelabuhan Indonesia IV into a Limited Liability Company (Persero) PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II signed by President Joko Widodo on October 1.
On that occasion, President Jokowi also expressed hope that other State-Owned Enterprises will establish holding company.
Small companies, he added, have a limited capacity in terms of finance and capital while holding companies have a higher capacity.
In the meantime, President Director of PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero) Arif Suhartono said that the merger of Pelindo would increase Pelindo’s capacity to become the 8th largest container terminal operator in the world with a total container throughput of 16.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).