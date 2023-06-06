English  
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi with BSBI participants. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi with BSBI participants. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Retno Ask BSBI Participants Becoming Agents of Global Cooperation and Peace

Willy Haryono • 06 June 2023 16:47
Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi opened the 2023 Indonesian Art and Culture Scholarship (BSBI) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jakarta, Monday, 5 June 2023. In her remarks, Foreign Minister Retno invited BSBI participants to become agents of global cooperation and peace.
 
45 people from 34 countries took part in this year's BSBI, consisting of 33 women and 12 men. In front of them, Foreign Minister Retno said that the world faces various challenges that must be faced together. No single country can overcome it alone.
 
"Indonesia is well aware of the importance of cooperation in overcoming global challenges. Mutual cooperation is not only local wisdom, but also the Indonesian way of life," said Foreign Minister Retno, in a written statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the media crew.

But this mutual cooperation is not always easy for a country as diverse as Indonesia. However, this diversity can be a strength, because of Indonesia promoting tolerance and unity, not indifference and hostility.
 
"Diversity or Bhineka was appointed as the theme of the 2023 Indonesia-Qatar Year of Culture. After this event, I will meet the Minister of State of Qatar to discuss how Indonesia-Qatar can encourage cultural and diversity cooperation," said the Foreign Minister.
 
Furthermore, he said the participants could witness firsthand how the spirit of gotong royong was implemented in Indonesia. This spirit of gotong royong has also become Indonesia's guide in dealing with other countries. Indonesia consistently bridges differences between countries and builds consensus.
 
This role has allowed Indonesia's diplomacy to continue to grow and develop, from pioneering the 1955 Asian-African Conference (KAA) to successfully becoming President of the G20 last year. Armed with this capital, Indonesia will take the lead in ASEAN this year to make ASEAN matters and strengthen Southeast Asia as a growth center.
 
Furthermore, Foreign Minister Retno hopes that the experiences of BSBI participants in Indonesia will make a positive contribution.
 
First, make them as supporters of global cooperation. Young people are full of creativity and potential to be part of the solution to global problems.
 
"Use this opportunity to expand your network. In your respective countries, you will be the bridge that connects Indonesia and your community. The friendships we have built today will open up opportunities for collaboration in the future," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
Second, strengthening their role as agents of peace. Soft power such as art and culture can create harmony in society.
 
"Use this opportunity to learn from each other, broaden perspectives, and embrace diversity. In this way, you will become important assets of diplomacy to encourage mutual understanding between nations," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
BSBI is one of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' flagship programs to promote Indonesian arts and culture to the world community. Since its first implementation in 2003, BSBI has produced 1,024 alumni from 83 countries.
 
For this year, BSBI has the theme "Indonesia, Home of Diversity." The participants will take part in Indonesian arts and culture training for 2 months in 5 art galleries, namely the Semarandana Art Studio (Bali), Langlang Buana Studio (Banyuwangi), Ayodya Pala Studio (DKI Jakarta), Gubang Art Community (Tenggarong–Kutai Kartanegara), and Syofyani Music and Dance Studio (Padang). (Kevin Schreiber)

 
(FJR)

Peringatan!