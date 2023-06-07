The First Wave of 15,984 Hajj Pilgrims from East Java Have Flew to the Holy Land

"Alhamdulillah, 36 flight groups have flown to Saudi Arabia, and this is the last flight group in batch I. Tomorrow, batch II will start flying from Surabaya to Mecca," said Head of PPIH Embarkation Surabaya, Husnul Maram, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Of the 36 flight groups, continued Maram, there were 4,215 people aged 65 and over. Consists of 2,165 men and 2,050 women. The most elderly pilgrims are in group 6 with a total of 183 people.
"While the number of pilgrims in wheelchairs is 460 people, the most in group 11 is 29 people," he said.
On this occasion, Maram returned to bring news of condolences from the holy land. "Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rojiun, a pilgrim group 24 from Tuban Regency, Dimyati died on Monday (June 5) at around 18.00 WIB. May the deceased be forgiven for all his mistakes," he said.
Maram explained that Dimyati died of heart disease. This is based on the information from the 24th batch of Hajj advisors, Dimyati has a history of high cholesterol.
With one additional pilgrim who died, the total number of pilgrims from East Java who died in the Holy Land was eight people out of a national total of 21 people.
Then there were also two pilgrims whose departure was delayed because they were still being treated at the Hajj General Hospital, namely the pilgrims group 23 from Bojonegoro and the pilgrims group 33 from Nganjuk. (Kevin Schreiber)