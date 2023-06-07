English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

The First Wave of 15,984 Hajj Pilgrims from East Java Have Flew to the Holy Land

Medcom • 07 June 2023 18:09
Surabaya: Surabaya Hajj Embarkation Dormitory (AHES) East Java has dispatched 36 flight groups (kloters) or as many as 15,984 pilgrims to the Holy Land. In detail, 15,804 worshipers and 180 officers or around 43 percent of the total 36,983 people.
 
"Alhamdulillah, 36 flight groups have flown to Saudi Arabia, and this is the last flight group in batch I. Tomorrow, batch II will start flying from Surabaya to Mecca," said Head of PPIH Embarkation Surabaya, Husnul Maram, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
 
Of the 36 flight groups, continued Maram, there were 4,215 people aged 65 and over. Consists of 2,165 men and 2,050 women. The most elderly pilgrims are in group 6 with a total of 183 people.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?



"While the number of pilgrims in wheelchairs is 460 people, the most in group 11 is 29 people," he said.
 
On this occasion, Maram returned to bring news of condolences from the holy land. "Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rojiun, a pilgrim group 24 from Tuban Regency, Dimyati died on Monday (June 5) at around 18.00 WIB. May the deceased be forgiven for all his mistakes," he said.
 
Maram explained that Dimyati died of heart disease. This is based on the information from the 24th batch of Hajj advisors, Dimyati has a history of high cholesterol.
 
With one additional pilgrim who died, the total number of pilgrims from East Java who died in the Holy Land was eight people out of a national total of 21 people.
 
Then there were also two pilgrims whose departure was delayed because they were still being treated at the Hajj General Hospital, namely the pilgrims group 23 from Bojonegoro and the pilgrims group 33 from Nganjuk. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Indonesian haj candidates ready to embark. Photo: Antara

Five Groups of Indonesian Hajj Candidates Arrive in Mecca

Ministry of Religion Removes Overtaking Hajj Queue Policy

Indonesia Prepares Officers to Assist Elderly Hajj Pilgrims

BACA JUGA
Saudi Ambassador Complains to the Vice President About Professional Migrant Workers

Saudi Ambassador Complains to the Vice President About Professional Migrant Workers

English
Maruf Amin
Hanwha Ocean Awaits for Certainty on Submarine Contracts with Indonesia

Hanwha Ocean Awaits for Certainty on Submarine Contracts with Indonesia

English
south korea
NasDem not Interfering for the Position of the Minister of Communication and Information

NasDem not Interfering for the Position of the Minister of Communication and Information

English
Partai NasDem
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bank Dunia Pangkas Proyeksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Global Menjadi 2,1% di 2023
Ekonomi

Bank Dunia Pangkas Proyeksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Global Menjadi 2,1% di 2023

7 Orang Hilang akibat Banjir dari Jebolnya Bendungan Nova Kakhovka
Internasional

7 Orang Hilang akibat Banjir dari Jebolnya Bendungan Nova Kakhovka

Masa Depan Lionel Messi Masih Samar
Olahraga

Masa Depan Lionel Messi Masih Samar

Mahasiswa ITB Meninggal saat Uji Coba Pesawat Nirawak
Nasional

Mahasiswa ITB Meninggal saat Uji Coba Pesawat Nirawak

Penyanyi Indonesia Putri Ariani Raih Standing Ovation di America's Got Talent
Hiburan

Penyanyi Indonesia Putri Ariani Raih Standing Ovation di America's Got Talent

Penutupan 23 Kampus, Ketua Komisi X : Dosen dan Mahasiswa Jangan Jadi Korban
Pendidikan

Penutupan 23 Kampus, Ketua Komisi X : Dosen dan Mahasiswa Jangan Jadi Korban

Mangkir Uji Emisi Kendaraan Di Jakarta, Siap-Siap Sanksinya
Otomotif

Mangkir Uji Emisi Kendaraan Di Jakarta, Siap-Siap Sanksinya

Siapkan Kuota, Update Versi 1.1 Honkai: Star Rail Rilis Hari Ini, Berapa Besar?
Teknologi

Siapkan Kuota, Update Versi 1.1 Honkai: Star Rail Rilis Hari Ini, Berapa Besar?

3 Cara Mudah Bedakan Sertifikat Tanah Asli atau Palsu
Properti

3 Cara Mudah Bedakan Sertifikat Tanah Asli atau Palsu

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!