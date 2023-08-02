English  
Photo: Medcom.id
Drought Struck Central Java, 27.6 Million Liters of Clean Water Distributed to 87 Villages

Media Indonesia • 02 August 2023 18:18
Central Java: A total of 87 villages in 16 districts/cities in Central Java are experiencing drought. As many as 27.6 million liters of clean water were distributed to several areas that were experiencing extreme drought.
 
One of the districts experiencing drought is Grobogan Regency. Until now, 44 villages in 12 sub-districts have experienced a clean water crisis due to the long dry season
 
"This number has increased from the previous 28 villages in nine sub-districts," said BPBD Grobogan Chief Executive Endang Sulistyoningsih, Wednesday, July 2, 2023.

The same thing was ordered by the Chief Executive of the Daily BPBD Pati Martinus Budi Prasetya. He said requests for clean water assistance continued to come from dozens of villages.
 
Referring to the data, there are 147 villages threatened by drought. While the impact of the El Nino phenomenon, drought in Jepara hit residents of several villages in five sub-districts, namely Donorojo, Kedung, Batealit, Nalumsari and Mayong.
 
"We are preparing 60,000 liters of clean water per day," said Jepara BPBD Chief Executive Arwin Nood Isdiyanto.
 
Head of the Central Java BPBD Emergency Handling Division, Dikki Rulli Perkasa, said that based on records, 87 villages in 48 sub-districts in 16 regencies/cities experienced drought as a phenomenon due to El Nino.
 
"In order to meet the need for clean water as a result of the drought, 27,627,000 liters of water have been distributed in several affected areas," he wrote.
 
Based on data compiled by the Central Java BPBD, continued Dikki Rulli Perkasa, the clean water has been distributed to areas experiencing extreme drought such as Klaten, Sragen, Grobogan, Pemalang and Semarang Regencies.
 
"The number of villages lacking clean water is 10-30 villages in each region," said Dikki.
 
(FJR)

