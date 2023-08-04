English  
Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

KPK-Puspom TNI Search the Basarnas Headquarters

Candra Yuri Nuralam • 04 August 2023 15:59
Jakarta: The TNI Military Police Center (Puspom) searched the Office of the National SAR Agency (Basarnas) today, 4 August 2023. The search was carried out together with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
 
"It is true that they searched Basarnas with the Corruption Eradication Commission," said Head of Puspen TNI Rear Admiral Julius Widjojono in a written statement, Friday, August 4, 2023.
 
The search was conducted to find evidence in the alleged bribery case for the procurement of goods and services at Basarnas. Julius could not yet detail the items found by Puspom TNI and KPK investigators.

The KPK named five suspects in the alleged bribery case for the procurement of goods and services at Basarnas. They are Basarnas Head Henri Alfiandi, Main Commissioner of PT Multi Graphic Cipta Sejati Mulsunadi Gunawan, Managing Director of PT Intertekno Graphic Sejati Marilya, Managing Director of PT Kindah Abadi Utama Roni Aidil, and Coordinating Head of Basarnas Afri Budi Cahyanto.
 
TNI Headquarters protested the determination of suspects against Henri and Afri. They took over the case because the two men had to undergo military justice.
 
This case began when Basarnas carried out several projects in 2023. The first project was the procurement of debris victim detection equipment with a contract value of IDR9.9 billion.
 
Then, the public procurement project for safety diving equipment with a contract value of IDR17.3 billion. Finally, the procurement of ROV for KN SAR Ganesha worth IDR89.9 billion.
 
Mulsunadi, Marilya and Roni, who wanted to get the project, approached Henri personally through Afri. Then, an evil agreement arose in the discussion that was built.
 
The three men were asked by Henri to prepare a fee of 10 percent of the contract value. The money makes them get projects easily.
 
The KPK also found other receipts made by Henri in the period 2021 to 2023. The total is estimated at IDR 88.3 billion.
 
Mulsunadi, Marilya and Roni are suspected of violating Article 5 paragraph (1) letter a or b or Article 13 of Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001 concerning Amendments to Laws Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph (1) to 1 of the Criminal Code.
 
Meanwhile, Henri and Afri will coordinate the handling with the TNI Puspom. The policy is carried out based on applicable rules.
 
