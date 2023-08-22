National Police Chief Signs MoU on International Crime Law Enforcement with 6 Countries

The MoU was signed with six countries. They are Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia.
"In the course of the discussion, we must always remember that people's security and regional stability are top priorities in order to create prosperity for ASEAN," said Sigit in a written statement, Tuesday, August 22, 2923.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The four-star general conveyed that countries in ASEAN are both facing a common enemy. Namely transnational crimes that do not know borders, sovereignty, and laws that apply in a country.
"We have seen that transnational crime has changed its modus operandi, including taking advantage of existing loopholes and technological developments," said Sigit.
According to him, every country must cooperate and collaborate in law enforcement to prevent and suppress transnational crime practices. That's key.
"In order to strengthen our commitment to eradicate and tackle transnational crime, we must think and act as a community, while respecting the laws and regulations that apply in each country," said Sigit.
According to Sigit, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has always emphasized that ASEAN must be a stable and peaceful region. As well as an anchor for world stability.
Then, it must consistently uphold international law and not act as a proxy for anyone. It must be a dignified area, and uphold human values and democracy.
"It must strengthen itself to become a fast-growing, inclusive and sustainable economic region," said Sigit conveying President Jokowi's commitment.
Sigit believes the AMMTC meeting will become a meaningful means and mechanism in the region. It is believed that the strong commitment between countries will produce concrete achievements and efforts towards interests within and outside the region.
"In this honourable meeting, let me reiterate the importance of communication and cooperation in maintaining stability, security and peace in the region. Your valuable support, ideas and contributions in this meeting will be beneficial for the results of this meeting," concluded Sigit.