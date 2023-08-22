English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo at the sidelines of the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC). Photo: National Police
National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo at the sidelines of the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC). Photo: National Police

National Police Chief Signs MoU on International Crime Law Enforcement with 6 Countries

Anggi Tondi Martaon • 22 August 2023 15:54
Jakarta: National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the prevention and law enforcement of transnational crimes. This was done on the sidelines of the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).
 
The MoU was signed with six countries. They are Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia.
 
"In the course of the discussion, we must always remember that people's security and regional stability are top priorities in order to create prosperity for ASEAN," said Sigit in a written statement, Tuesday, August 22, 2923.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?



The four-star general conveyed that countries in ASEAN are both facing a common enemy. Namely transnational crimes that do not know borders, sovereignty, and laws that apply in a country.
 
"We have seen that transnational crime has changed its modus operandi, including taking advantage of existing loopholes and technological developments," said Sigit.
 
According to him, every country must cooperate and collaborate in law enforcement to prevent and suppress transnational crime practices. That's key.
 
"In order to strengthen our commitment to eradicate and tackle transnational crime, we must think and act as a community, while respecting the laws and regulations that apply in each country," said Sigit.
 
According to Sigit, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has always emphasized that ASEAN must be a stable and peaceful region. As well as an anchor for world stability.
 
Then, it must consistently uphold international law and not act as a proxy for anyone. It must be a dignified area, and uphold human values and democracy.
 
"It must strengthen itself to become a fast-growing, inclusive and sustainable economic region," said Sigit conveying President Jokowi's commitment.
 
Sigit believes the AMMTC meeting will become a meaningful means and mechanism in the region. It is believed that the strong commitment between countries will produce concrete achievements and efforts towards interests within and outside the region.
 
"In this honourable meeting, let me reiterate the importance of communication and cooperation in maintaining stability, security and peace in the region. Your valuable support, ideas and contributions in this meeting will be beneficial for the results of this meeting," concluded Sigit.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Seorang emak-emak di Kabupaten Gresik, Jawa Timur, viral di media sosial setelah mengadu ke Kapolri terkait sulitnya mendapat Surat Izin Mengemudi (SIM). (Tangkapan layar)

Video Emak-emak Viral, Polisi Diminta Bantu Masyarakat yang Gagal Bikin SIM

Kapolri Berikan Tanda Kehormatan kepada 22 Pati

National Police Chief Finds Indications of Football Mafia Practices

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Purchases 24 Units of F-15EX Combat Aircraft

Indonesia Purchases 24 Units of F-15EX Combat Aircraft

English
Indonesia-U.S
Head of Bappenas Reveals 3 Development Goals of IKN

Head of Bappenas Reveals 3 Development Goals of IKN

English
IKN Nusantara
Head of Authority Reveals Investment Plan for Aguan-Sukanto Tanoto Project at IKN

Head of Authority Reveals Investment Plan for Aguan-Sukanto Tanoto Project at IKN

English
IKN Nusantara
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rinov/Tari Rebut Tiket ke Babak Kedua
Olahraga

Rinov/Tari Rebut Tiket ke Babak Kedua

RAPBN Pemerintah Masih Jauh Dari Target Kesejahteraan
Ekonomi

RAPBN Pemerintah Masih Jauh Dari Target Kesejahteraan

Setuju KPK Dibubarkan, Novel Baswedan: Bikin yang Baru
Nasional

Setuju KPK Dibubarkan, Novel Baswedan: Bikin yang Baru

Mulai Kamis, Jepang Akan Buang Air Olahan Radioaktif Fukushima ke Laut
Internasional

Mulai Kamis, Jepang Akan Buang Air Olahan Radioaktif Fukushima ke Laut

Kampanye di Kampus dan Sekolah Bagus, Asal...
Pendidikan

Kampanye di Kampus dan Sekolah Bagus, Asal...

Wah, Apple Bakal Kasih Uang Ganti Rugi ke Pemilik iPhone Lama dan Lemot!
Teknologi

Wah, Apple Bakal Kasih Uang Ganti Rugi ke Pemilik iPhone Lama dan Lemot!

Mitsubishi Xforce Ternyata Punya Fitur-Fitur Tersembunyi Lho, Apa Saja?
Otomotif

Mitsubishi Xforce Ternyata Punya Fitur-Fitur Tersembunyi Lho, Apa Saja?

Ipay Sebut Radja Rekam dan Publikasi Lagu
Hiburan

Ipay Sebut Radja Rekam dan Publikasi Lagu "Cinderella" Tanpa Izin Sejak 2003

Pengertian Desain Kontemporer dan Ciri-cirinya
Properti

Pengertian Desain Kontemporer dan Ciri-cirinya

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!