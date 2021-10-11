Minister Issues Guide to Commemorate Religious Holidays amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas has issued Circular of Minister of Religious Affairs Number 29 of 2021 on Guide to Commemorate Religious Holidays amid the COVID-19 Pandemic."The Indonesian government issued the guide in order to prevent and break the chain of COVID-19 transmission as well as to provide safety and security to the people in commemorating Maulid Nabi (the birth of the Prophet Muhammad), Christmas, and other religious holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said as quoted from the official website of Ministry of Religious Affairs, Monday.According to Yaqut, the guide was created by considering regions’ condition or status in COVID-19 pandemic context.For example, regions implementing public activity restrictions (PPKM) level 2 and level 1 can carry out religious commemorations in person with strict health protocols.For regions implementing PPKM level 4 and level 3, religious commemorations should be held virtually or online.The Minister went on to say that event organizers should provide QR Code for contact-tracing application PeduliLindungi, adding that attendees should also use PeduliLindungi at places of worship and other places used to celebrate religious holidays.According to him, it is forbidden to carry out a parade in order to commemorate religious holidays that involves a huge number of participants.