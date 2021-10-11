English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Minister Issues Guide to Commemorate Religious Holidays amid Covid-19 Pandemic

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government health protocols
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2021 20:08
Jakarta: Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas has issued Circular of Minister of Religious Affairs Number 29 of 2021 on Guide to Commemorate Religious Holidays amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. 
 
"The Indonesian government issued the guide in order to prevent and break the chain of COVID-19 transmission as well as to provide safety and security to the people in commemorating Maulid Nabi (the birth of the Prophet Muhammad), Christmas, and other religious holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said as quoted from the official website of Ministry of Religious Affairs, Monday.
 
According to Yaqut, the guide was created by considering regions’ condition or status in COVID-19 pandemic context. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


For example, regions implementing public activity restrictions (PPKM) level 2 and level 1 can carry out religious commemorations in person with strict health protocols. 
 
For regions implementing PPKM level 4 and level 3, religious commemorations should be held virtually or online.
 
The Minister went on to say that event organizers should provide QR Code for contact-tracing application PeduliLindungi, adding that attendees should also use PeduliLindungi at places of worship and other places used to celebrate religious holidays. 
 
According to him, it is forbidden to carry out a parade in order to commemorate religious holidays that involves a huge number of participants.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Mataram City Hospital to Ready Health Services for Mandalika World Superbike Event

Mataram City Hospital to Ready Health Services for Mandalika World Superbike Event

English
west nusa tenggara
Indonesia Records 620 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 620 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 pandemic
Govt Tightens Return Procedures for Athletes after 20th National Sports Week

Govt Tightens Return Procedures for Athletes after 20th National Sports Week

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
58.501 Orang Terima Vaksin Covid-19 di Jakarta pada 11 Oktober
Nasional

58.501 Orang Terima Vaksin Covid-19 di Jakarta pada 11 Oktober

Sukses Hadapi Pandemi, Medcom.id Sabet SME100 Awards 2021
Ekonomi

Sukses Hadapi Pandemi, Medcom.id Sabet SME100 Awards 2021

Piala Uber: Dini Cedera, Indonesia Gagal Sapu Bersih Kemenangan atas Prancis
Olahraga

Piala Uber: Dini Cedera, Indonesia Gagal Sapu Bersih Kemenangan atas Prancis

Paul McCartney Ungkap Penyebab The Beatles Bubar adalah John Lennon
Hiburan

Paul McCartney Ungkap Penyebab The Beatles Bubar adalah John Lennon

Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id Tawarkan 40 Prodi Pilihan di Telkom University
Pendidikan

Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id Tawarkan 40 Prodi Pilihan di Telkom University

Uji Coba Obat Covid-19, AstraZeneca Catat Hasil Menggembirakan
Internasional

Uji Coba Obat Covid-19, AstraZeneca Catat Hasil Menggembirakan

Sebelum Diberlakukan, Mari Mengenal Pajak Mobil Listrik Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Sebelum Diberlakukan, Mari Mengenal Pajak Mobil Listrik Di Indonesia

Ini Serangan Siber yang Paling Merugikan Bisnis di Tahun 2021
Teknologi

Ini Serangan Siber yang Paling Merugikan Bisnis di Tahun 2021

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS
Properti

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!