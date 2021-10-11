Minister Issues Guide to Commemorate Religious Holidays amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Jakarta: Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas has issued Circular of Minister of Religious Affairs Number 29 of 2021 on Guide to Commemorate Religious Holidays amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"The Indonesian government issued the guide in order to prevent and break the chain of COVID-19 transmission as well as to provide safety and security to the people in commemorating Maulid Nabi (the birth of the Prophet Muhammad), Christmas, and other religious holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said as quoted from the official website of Ministry of Religious Affairs, Monday.
According to Yaqut, the guide was created by considering regions’ condition or status in COVID-19 pandemic context.
For example, regions implementing public activity restrictions (PPKM) level 2 and level 1 can carry out religious commemorations in person with strict health protocols.
For regions implementing PPKM level 4 and level 3, religious commemorations should be held virtually or online.
The Minister went on to say that event organizers should provide QR Code for contact-tracing application PeduliLindungi, adding that attendees should also use PeduliLindungi at places of worship and other places used to celebrate religious holidays.
According to him, it is forbidden to carry out a parade in order to commemorate religious holidays that involves a huge number of participants.