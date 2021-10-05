English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Covid-19 Handling Success in Indonesia Cannot be Separated from TNI's Major Role: Jokowi

English military covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo
Antara • 05 October 2021 16:08
Jakarta: The success in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be separated from the major role of the Indonesian military (TNI) in every assignment, both individually and in units, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
 
At the commemoration of the 76th Anniversary of the TNI in the front yard of the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday, the president noted that the TNI had demonstrated professionalism in utilizing science and technology, including in optimizing the primary weapons system (Alutsista), in order to achieve success in the tasks at hand.
 
"Our success in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is inseparable from the great role of the TNI that has always demonstrates professionalism in every assignment," he emphasized.

The president reminded TNI soldiers that Indonesia was still in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
According to Jokowi, if it is likened to a war, then the war against COVID-19 is very protracted and has drained the mind, mentality, and spirit.
 
"A war requires vigilance, speed, synergy, and the use of science and technology," he remarked.
 
Representing the community, nation, and state, President Jokowi highly lauded all ranks of the TNI.
 
TNI soldiers are always viewed as being the chief custodians of the nation's sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Indonesia.
 
"The TNI always becomes the main guardian of the nation's sovereignty, safeguards the territorial integrity of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution, and protects the Indonesian nation and the entire homeland of Indonesia from all threats and disturbances," he remarked.
 
"On behalf of the people, nation, and country, I wish you a Happy 76th Anniversary of the Indonesian National Army," President Jokowi remarked.
 
The ceremony to commemorate the 76th Anniversary of the TNI was implemented in adherence to strict health protocols in the front yard of the Merdeka Palace.
 
The ceremony was also attended by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono, and Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo.
 
At this year's commemoration ceremony, the TNI also conducted an exhibition of defense equipment.
 
Around 112 defense equipment systems lined up roads around the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, specifically Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara and Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat.
 
The defense equipment exhibition was held to establish closeness between the TNI and the community.
 
The community can also get a glimpse of the defense equipment owned by TNI. 

 
(WAH)
