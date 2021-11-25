English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Ministry of Health)
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 199 COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 25 November 2021 12:36
Jakarta: Some 199 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 3 from 196.
 
"Th number was up by 3," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday morning.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 129,202 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
