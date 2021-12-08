Over 100 Million Indonesians Receive Full COVID-19 Vaccination Dosage: Health Ministry

Jakarta: The Indonesian Health Ministry confirmed that over 100 million Indonesians had received the full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of December 7 at 18:00 local time.
Head of the Communication and Public Service Bureau of the Health Ministry Widyawati said on Wednesday that the number of recipients of the complete dose totaled 100,033,810 people.
Hence, it translates to the fact that 49 percent of the total target of 208.2 million people had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
In addition, based on official data collated by Our World in Data on December 6, Indonesia ranked fifth in the country, with the highest number of people having received full vaccination dosage after China, India, the United States, and Brazil.
The Health Ministry has targeted to complete the vaccination of 208.2 million people by March or April 2022. Meanwhile, the first dose of injection was administered to over 143 million people, or 70 percent of the targeted 208.2 million to be achieved by the end of January 2022.
Full-dose vaccination was a requirement to arrive and depart from Indonesia since the country is included in the Level 1 that is a low category. It is recommended that travelers visiting Indonesia must be fully vaccinated before their visits, Widyawati noted.
The vaccination coverage was achieved through optimal efforts and mutual cooperation from all parties, especially the Indonesia Military (TNI), National Police (Polri), local governments, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and private parties.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin noted that his staff had continued to expedite vaccination. In addition to opening mass vaccinations, the Health Ministry issued a circular instructing all health facilities under the ministry, such as the Port Health Office (KKP), Vertical Hospital, and Health Polytechnic (Poltekkes) across Indonesia to vaccinate the public regardless of their residents based on identity card (KTP).
"Vaccination is one of the important efforts to reduce the spread of the virus as well as lower the spike in cases and bring us out of the pandemic," Sadikin remarked.
The government also continues to strive for the availability of vaccine stocks through multilateral and bilateral schemes in order to meet the current stock and maintain the vaccination rate in accordance with the existing vaccine stock.
"All Indonesian people are urged to take advantage of this opportunity because through vaccination and implementation of strict health protocols, more people will be protected from COVID-19," he concluded.