The BNPB head has inspected areas affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru.
The BNPB head has inspected areas affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru.

Govt to Rebuild Infrastructures Damaged by Mount Semeru Eruption

English
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 06 December 2021 15:36
Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) and the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry will rebuild infrastructures damaged by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano, according to BNPB Head Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto.
 
"BNPB will coordinate with the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry to address this issue," the BNPB head said in Lumajang Regency, East Java Province on Monday.
 
Earlier today the BNPB head inspected areas affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru by air using a  helicopter. 

Accompanied by East Java Police Chief Inspector General Polri Nico Afinta and BNPB's Deputy for Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Jarwansyah, the BNPB head flew from Condro Village Football Field in Pasirian District.
 
During the inspection, the Head of BNPB saw firsthand the impact of the volcanic eruption.
 
Located in East Java, explosive activity at Mount Semeru escalated on Saturday with an explosion at 14:50 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) producing an ash plume up to 15.2 kilometers.
 
Following the eruption, the Lumajang Regency government declared an Emergency Response Status for 30 days  from December 4 to January 3.
 
(WAH)
Over 1,700 Lumajang Residents Evacuated following Mount Semeru Eruption

Over 1,700 Lumajang Residents Evacuated following Mount Semeru Eruption

English
disaster
Death Toll from Mount Semeru Eruption Rises to 15

Death Toll from Mount Semeru Eruption Rises to 15

English
disaster
Sahel Leaders Agree to Deepen Reforms for Quality Education

Sahel Leaders Agree to Deepen Reforms for Quality Education

English
africa
