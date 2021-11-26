BIN Holds COVID-19 Vaccination for Market Traders in North Sulawesi

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Regional Office of State Intelligence Agency (BIN) in North Sulawesi Province has supported COVID-19 vaccinations for hundreds of market traders in Bitung City.Apart from Bitung, mass vaccination events are also being carried out in all regencies/cities in North Sulawesi.Head of BIN's Regional Office in North Sulawesi, First Admiral TNI Adriansyah, said that his office took the initiative to hold covid-19 vaccinations in markets to make it easier for traders to access COVID-19 vaccine."Traders and the public are very enthusiastic," said Adriansyah, Friday, November 26, 2021.According to him, his office plans to vaccinate around 25,500 people until mid-December."It is hoped that by mid-December 2021 the target of 25,500 people will be reached," he explained.