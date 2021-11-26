English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BIN plans to vaccinate around 25,500 participants until mid-December.
BIN plans to vaccinate around 25,500 participants until mid-December.

BIN Holds COVID-19 Vaccination for Market Traders in North Sulawesi

English bin covid-19 vaccination
Lukman Diah Sari • 26 November 2021 15:53
Jakarta: Regional Office of State Intelligence Agency (BIN) in North Sulawesi Province has supported COVID-19 vaccinations for hundreds of market traders in Bitung City.
 
Apart from Bitung, mass vaccination events are also being carried out in all regencies/cities in North Sulawesi.
 
Head of BIN's Regional Office in North Sulawesi, First Admiral TNI Adriansyah, said that his office took the initiative to hold covid-19 vaccinations in markets to make it easier for traders to access COVID-19 vaccine.
 
"Traders and the public are very enthusiastic," said Adriansyah, Friday, November 26, 2021.
 
According to him, his office plans to vaccinate around 25,500 people until mid-December.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It is hoped that by mid-December 2021 the target of 25,500 people will be reached," he explained.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

English
covid-19
Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

English
fisheries
Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia
Nasional

Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman
Ekonomi

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron
Internasional

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya
Pendidikan

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv
Hiburan

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global
Teknologi

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!