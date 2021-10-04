English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Over 53 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English indonesian government covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 October 2021 16:46
Jakarta: 330,871 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 53,006,923, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
 
Meanwhile, 443,244 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 94,223,690.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.
 
The Indonesian government today recorded 922 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,220,206.
 
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,656 to 4,046,891.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 88 to 142,261.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Sikka Supplies Water to 70 Drought-Hit Villages

Sikka Supplies Water to 70 Drought-Hit Villages

English
disaster
Indonesia Records 922 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 922 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
Indonesian Consulate General in Toronto Holds Batik Fashion Show

Indonesian Consulate General in Toronto Holds Batik Fashion Show

English
creative economy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Perang Dagang AS-Tiongkok, Indonesia Menang Banyak
Ekonomi

Perang Dagang AS-Tiongkok, Indonesia Menang Banyak

Kasus Covid-19 Turun, Pemerintah Ingatkan Publik Tak Bereuforia
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Turun, Pemerintah Ingatkan Publik Tak Bereuforia

PM Baru Jepang Fumio Kishida Umumkan Susunan Kabinet
Internasional

PM Baru Jepang Fumio Kishida Umumkan Susunan Kabinet

Diananda Choirunisa Sumbang Emas Panahan Recurve Putri untuk Jatim
Olahraga

Diananda Choirunisa Sumbang Emas Panahan Recurve Putri untuk Jatim

Selain Indonesia, Filipina Juga Ciptakan Payung Hukum Kendaraan Listrik
Otomotif

Selain Indonesia, Filipina Juga Ciptakan Payung Hukum Kendaraan Listrik

Ini 5 merek Smartphone Terbaik di Indonesia pada Q2 2021
Teknologi

Ini 5 merek Smartphone Terbaik di Indonesia pada Q2 2021

Roger Danuarta Terkejut Cut Meyriska Hamil Anak Kedua
Hiburan

Roger Danuarta Terkejut Cut Meyriska Hamil Anak Kedua

Berencana Jadi <i>Hybrid Universty</i>, Unpad Mulai Perbaiki Kurikulum
Pendidikan

Berencana Jadi Hybrid Universty, Unpad Mulai Perbaiki Kurikulum

Entaskan Kawasan Kumuh, 700 Rumah di Banjarmasin Diperbaiki
Properti

Entaskan Kawasan Kumuh, 700 Rumah di Banjarmasin Diperbaiki

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!