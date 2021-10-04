Over 53 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

(WAH)

Jakarta: 330,871 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 53,006,923, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.Meanwhile, 443,244 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 94,223,690.To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.The Indonesian government today recorded 922 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,220,206.From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,656 to 4,046,891.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 88 to 142,261.