Spokesperson for the COVID-19 Task Force Prof. Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)
Spokesperson for the COVID-19 Task Force Prof. Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)

Stricter Supervision Necessary to Coexist with Covid-19: Task Force

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 vaccine health protocols
Antara • 01 October 2021 19:37
Jakarta: Spokesperson for the COVID-19 Task Force Prof. Wiku Adisasmito pressed for stricter supervision of community activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"During this period of coexistence with COVID-19, it is necessary to conduct stricter supervision in accordance with real data on the field by taking into account the situation," Adisasmito remarked here on Friday.
 
In addition, health protocols remain paramount to turning the COVID-19 pandemic into an endemic.

A disciplined and strict approach to follow health protocols is the most necessary aspect in coexisting with COVID-19.
 
Adisasmito believes that behavioral modification was a complex aspect that took time.
 
Thus, the Indonesian government had continues to remind the public to consistently adhere to health protocols, so that they are commonly practiced by people in their day-to-day activities.
 
Adisasmito noted that the government had also continued to prepare policies that support behavioral changes that are healthy.
 
The public is expected to remain vigilant and always follow health protocols despite a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and the leeway granted to people in terms of the community activity restrictions.
 
Additionally, the community's immunity against the corona virus must also be boosted through the government's provision of the COVID-19 vaccine in an even and equitable manner and the vaccinated community must lead a healthy and clean lifestyle.
 
In light of the recent news, the government has pushed to increase the vaccination rate. Earlier, they had aimed for a vaccination rate of 70 percent by the end of year. However, it was then changed to 80 percent to build herd immunity and push for earlier economic recovery. 

 
(WAH)
