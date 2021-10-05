6 Regencies, Cities outside Java, Bali Implement Level 4 PPKM: Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: In line with the improvement in COVID-19 situation in Indonesia, the number of regions that implement level 4 activity restrictions (PPKM) continues to decline."The PPKM outside the islands of Java and Bali is extended for the next two weeks, from 5 to 18 [October]. The number of regions implementing [level 4 PPKM] is six Regencies/Cities, lower from that of previous period (10 Regencies/Cities)," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.The six regions are Pidie Regency in Aceh province, Bangka Regency in Bangka Belitung Islands province, Padang City in West Sumatra province, Banjarmasin City in South Kalimantan province, and Bulungan Regency and Tarakan City in North Kalimantan province.The level 3 PPKM will be implemented in 44 Regencies/cities, a decrease from the previous period (108 Regencies/cities).The level 2 PPKM will be implemented in 292 Regencies/Cities, an increase from the previous period (249 Regencies/Cities), while the level 1 PPKM will be implemented in 44 Regencies/Cities, an increase from the previous period (18 regions).On that occasion, the Coordinating Minister also explained that the weekly assessment of the covid-19 pandemic situation also showed a significant improvement.Airlangga went on to say that recovery rate of the Sumatra region was 95.19 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.54 percent, and the decline in active covid-19 cases from August 9 to October 3 reached 91.66 percent.Nusa Tenggara has a recovery rate of 96.78 percent, a CFR of 2.33 percent, and a decline in active cases of 93.79 percent, while Kalimantan region has a recovery rate of 95.11 percent, CFR of 3.15 percent, and a decline in active cases of 87.44 percent.In Sulawesi region, the recovery rate was 95.73 percent, the CFR was 2.62 percent, and the decline in active cases was 88.68 percent.In Maluku and Papua, the recovery rate was 95.69 percent, the CFR was 1.71 percent, and the decline in active cases was 88.47 percent.Regarding the regulations of activity restrictions, Airlangga stated that the provisions are still the same as those of the previous covid-19 restrictions period from September 21 to October 4.