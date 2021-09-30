English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Golkar Nominates Lodewijk as New DPR Deputy Speaker

English corruption indonesian parliament
Anggi Tondi Martaon • 30 September 2021 13:59
Jakarta: Golkar Party has nominated Lodewijk Paulus to replace House of Representatives (DPR) Deputy Speaker Azis syamsuddin.
 
Azis stepped down from his position after being named as a suspect in a graft case by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). 
 
"Golkar Party has decided to nominate Lodewijk Paulus," Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartanto at Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

According to the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Lodewijk's nomination was in line with the internal mechanism of the party. 
 
"Lodewijk’s name was approved in an internal meeting," he said.
 
Airlangga hoped that the nomination will immediately be processed by the leadership of the Indonesian parliament so that the vacant position can be filled soon. (Translator: Natasha Celia).
 
(WAH)
