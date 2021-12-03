English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The key to national economic growth is investment and not the State Budget (APBN).
The key to national economic growth is investment and not the State Budget (APBN).

President Jokowi Urges National Police to Guard, Secure Investment

English investment president joko widodo police
Antara • 03 December 2021 16:33
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged the Indonesian National Police (Polri) to optimally guard and maintain all aspects related to investment in the country, as the major driver of economic growth.
 
Jokowi made the statement at a briefing to the heads of the police regional units in Badung District, Bali on Friday.
 
"Investment is an important instrument to drive our economic growth. Our target for this year is Rp900 trillion, while the target is Rp1,200 trillion in 2022. I want to entrust all ranks of Polri from the central to the regions to guard the investment properly," Jokowi remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The head of state emphasized that the key to national economic growth is investment and not the State Budget (APBN).
 
"The APBN only affects approximately 15-18 percent of our economic growth. Do not be mistaken. This means that 85 percent of the money circulated and our economic growth are in the private sector and state-owned enterprises," he remarked.
 
Jokowi urged the police to guard and assist to handle any disturbances in the investment process in each region.
 
"If there is a disturbance in investment areas, please guard and assist it to help the government realize the investment," he emphasized.
 
Jokowi affirmed that investment was currently also being channeled in regions outside Java Island.
 
"Since 2021, investment in Java has reached 48 percent, while investment outside Java was 51.7 percent. It used to be more than 60 percent in Java," Jokowi noted.
 
The president also urged the National Police Chief to monitor all regional police chiefs in Indonesia to safeguard investments in the existing ones, those in the pipeline, and the ones that had recently arrived.
 
The Police Chief should warn the Regional Police Chief and replace him in the event of failing to properly oversee and guard the investment process, he said.
 
"I entrust the National Police Chief to replace the Regional Police Chief if he cannot oversee and guard the investment. I am sorry but he must be replaced," Jokowi stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 245 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 245 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
covid-19
Govt Supports Indonesia Dance Festival for Borobudur Temple's Cultural Preservation

Govt Supports Indonesia Dance Festival for Borobudur Temple's Cultural Preservation

English
culture
Indonesian G20 Presidency Can Contribute to Pandemic Handling: Deputy Minister

Indonesian G20 Presidency Can Contribute to Pandemic Handling: Deputy Minister

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pertamina Hulu Energi Resmi Kuasai Saham Elnusa 51%
Ekonomi

Pertamina Hulu Energi Resmi Kuasai Saham Elnusa 51%

Hasil NBA Hari Ini: Hancurkan Thunder, Grizzlies Cetak Sejarah
Olahraga

Hasil NBA Hari Ini: Hancurkan Thunder, Grizzlies Cetak Sejarah

<i>Dicuekin</i> 3 Kali Unjuk Rasa di Kampus, Demo Statuta UI Lanjut ke 'Kantor Nadiem'
Pendidikan

Dicuekin 3 Kali Unjuk Rasa di Kampus, Demo Statuta UI Lanjut ke 'Kantor Nadiem'

Warga Korsel Wajib Tunjukkan Bukti Vaksinasi Saat Kunjungi Area Publik
Internasional

Warga Korsel Wajib Tunjukkan Bukti Vaksinasi Saat Kunjungi Area Publik

Ayah Bibi Ardiansyah Ungkap Warisan Vanessa Angel Mencapai Rp1 Miliar
Hiburan

Ayah Bibi Ardiansyah Ungkap Warisan Vanessa Angel Mencapai Rp1 Miliar

Jokowi Tak Ingin Bali Hanya Bergantung pada Pariwisata
Nasional

Jokowi Tak Ingin Bali Hanya Bergantung pada Pariwisata

Teknologi Enliten Bridgestone Bakal Masuk Indonesia, Cocok Buat Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Teknologi Enliten Bridgestone Bakal Masuk Indonesia, Cocok Buat Mobil Listrik

Bukan Beli Barang, Kominfo: Orang Terjebak Pinjol Akibat Judi Online
Teknologi

Bukan Beli Barang, Kominfo: Orang Terjebak Pinjol Akibat Judi Online

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!