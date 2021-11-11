English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh (Photo:medcom.id/fachri)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh (Photo:medcom.id/fachri)

President Jokowi Attends Event Marking 10th Anniversary of NasDem Party

English Partai NasDem president joko widodo health protocols
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 11 November 2021 13:50
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today attended a commemorative event to mark the 10th Anniversary of Partai NasDem (NasDem Party). 
 
The activity was held at the National Defense Academy (ABN) Campus of NasDem Party in South Jakarta on Thursday.
 
According to Medcom.id, President Jokowi arrived at around 11.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The Head of State was welcomed by the Chairman of NasDem Party Surya Paloh.
 
"Welcome Mr. President," said Surya Paloh.
 
At the event, President Jokowi is scheduled to deliver his speech. Surya Paloh is also expected to provide guidance to cadres and sympathizers of NasDem Party.
 
The theme of the 10th Anniversary of NasDem Party is 'One Decade on the Restoration Path'. The event was carried out under strict health protocols. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 190 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 190 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
Pertamina to Contribute More to Emission Reduction

Pertamina to Contribute More to Emission Reduction

English
Pertamina
Gojek to Initiate Legal Action against GoTo Brand

Gojek to Initiate Legal Action against GoTo Brand

English
gojek
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cari Hari Baik, Jokowi Lantik Andika Perkasa sebagai Panglima TNI Pekan Depan
Nasional

Cari Hari Baik, Jokowi Lantik Andika Perkasa sebagai Panglima TNI Pekan Depan

Tanam Investasi Rp641,2 Triliun, Ini Sektor yang Dibidik UEA
Ekonomi

Tanam Investasi Rp641,2 Triliun, Ini Sektor yang Dibidik UEA

GIIAS Kembali Di 2021, Ada Sejumlah World Premier
Otomotif

GIIAS Kembali Di 2021, Ada Sejumlah World Premier

Wapres Minta Kampus Hasilkan Riset Produk Halal Berkualitas
Pendidikan

Wapres Minta Kampus Hasilkan Riset Produk Halal Berkualitas

Instagram Uji Coba Fitur Pengingat Kelamaan Main Medsos
Teknologi

Instagram Uji Coba Fitur Pengingat Kelamaan Main Medsos

Presiden Tiongkok Peringatkan Agar Tidak Terjadi Lagi Perang Dingin
Internasional

Presiden Tiongkok Peringatkan Agar Tidak Terjadi Lagi Perang Dingin

FIBA Asia 2021: Timnas Basket Putri Indonesia ke Semifinal
Olahraga

FIBA Asia 2021: Timnas Basket Putri Indonesia ke Semifinal

Daftar Pemenang Festival Film Indonesia 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Pemenang Festival Film Indonesia 2021

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!