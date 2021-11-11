President Jokowi Attends Event Marking 10th Anniversary of NasDem Party

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today attended a commemorative event to mark the 10th Anniversary of Partai NasDem (NasDem Party).
The activity was held at the National Defense Academy (ABN) Campus of NasDem Party in South Jakarta on Thursday.
According to Medcom.id, President Jokowi arrived at around 11.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The Head of State was welcomed by the Chairman of NasDem Party Surya Paloh.
"Welcome Mr. President," said Surya Paloh.
At the event, President Jokowi is scheduled to deliver his speech. Surya Paloh is also expected to provide guidance to cadres and sympathizers of NasDem Party.
The theme of the 10th Anniversary of NasDem Party is 'One Decade on the Restoration Path'. The event was carried out under strict health protocols.