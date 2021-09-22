



Over 46 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19: Task Force

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 September 2021









Jakarta: 643,144 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 46,496,177, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.



Meanwhile, 1,705,044 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 82,113,788.



To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.



The Indonesian government today recorded 2,720 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,198,678.



From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 5,356 to 4,008,062.



In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 149 to 140,954.



