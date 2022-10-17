President Jokowi Releases Indonesian Migrant Workers to South Korea

At the release ceremony held in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, Jokowi said that migrant workers dispatched to South Korea through the inter-government cooperation scheme were educated workers equipped with skills and competencies.
"They were really enthusiastic and optimistic. I am happy because they have been prepared with clear briefings," he noted in a press statement received from the Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Jokowi admitted to more requests coming for migrant workers through schemes, such as private-to-private and business-to-business (B2B).
"I am happy that there will be many more private to private, B2B requests. There is also a request coming from the welding sector, with 1,800 PMI needed," he remarked.
The head of state had urged related ministries and institutions, such as the Ministry of Manpower and the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI), to fulfill the request and ensure that the workers being sent did, in fact, possess the expertise and skills.
"This is a big task for the minister of manpower and the head of BP2MI. We really have to prepare these skilled workers with high skills," he emphasized.
On the other hand, the head of state drew attention to several Indonesian workers, who worked abroad without legal procedures.
According to the president, currently, only half of the approximately nine million Indonesian migrant workers employed abroad are registered as legal workers.
Hence, he encouraged the BP2MI to continue to record all Indonesian workers abroad and reduce the number of illegal migrant workers.
"I have asked the head of BP2MI, Benny Rhamdani, since two and half years ago to take care of this problem. We must reduce and eliminate (the number of) illegal migrant workers. All of our migrant workers must be recorded and monitored properly for the sake of their safety," Jokowi remarked.
At the conclusion of his remarks, the head of state advised the workers to use their income wisely and reminded them to save up some money.
"Do not be consumptive. Be careful in buying branded goods. Put your money in a bank account to save up," he remarked.
Attendees at the event also comprised Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah; Head of BP2MI Benny Rhamdani, Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Gandi Sulistiyanto; and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Indonesia, Park Tae-sung.