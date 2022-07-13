Continue Wearing Masks amid Safe COVID-19 Level in Indonesia: Health Minister

Jakarta: Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin reminded the public to continue to wear masks despite positive cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia being at a safe level according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
"President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminded us to wear masks again amid the increase in COVID-19 cases. We must be careful," he stated at the launch of Presidential Instruction Number 3 of 2022 in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Sadikin noted that until July 11, the number of COVID-19 cases had reached around two thousand per day. The number of daily positive cases in Indonesia, as of July 11, had reached 6,112,986 after an increase of 1,681 cases.
The number of cases is still at a safe level according to the standard set by WHO. According to the WHO standard, Indonesia's level will change if the number of positive cases reached 7,800 per day.
"Right now, it is still at two thousand, so as long as it is still below 7,800, we will stick to level one of Community Activity Restriction (PPKM). As long as it is below 7,800 cases, the condition is still very good and normal," the minister stated.
Despite conditions being relatively safe and under control, Sadikin reminded all parties to follow President Jokowi's directives to reduce COVID-19 transmission by wearing masks, especially in closed rooms or crowded places where the likelihood of coming in contact with several people was high.
On May 17, 2022, President Jokowi spoke of an easing of the policy on wearing masks in open areas after taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic situation that was considered under control.
However, he decided that masks should continue to be worn indoors and outdoors as long as the COVID-19 pandemic still existed in Indonesia since the number of positive cases were starting to show a slightly higher increase.
President Jokowi appealed to the public to remain vigilant, especially amid the emergence of BA.4 and BA.5 variants in all countries that must be anticipated.
"I also want to remind all of us that COVID-19 is still there. Hence, we must wear a mask both indoors and outdoors," he noted on July 10.