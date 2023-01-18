English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Bank Financing Increased in December 2022: BI's Survey

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2023 13:56
Jakarta: According to the latest Financing Supply and Demand Survey issued by Bank Indonesia (BI), new loan disbursements by the banking industry in December 2022 increased compared to the previous period. 
 
This was indicated by an uptick in the Weighted Net Balance (WNB) of 77.7% from 58.6% in November 2022. 
 
"The main factors affecting new loan disbursements in the reporting period were customer demand, the monetary and economic outlook, as well as the level of competition between banking institutions," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Tuesday.

Corporate demand for financing was also indicated increasing in December 2022, as reflected by a bump in the WNB to 21.5% from 13.2% in November 2022. 
 
Demand for financing was primarily sourced from internal funds, followed by affiliate loans/debt, committed undisbursed loans, and additional new loan disbursements through domestic banks.
 
In terms of households, demand for new financing maintained positive growth in December 2022, with commercial banks remaining the primary source of additional household financing in the form of multipurpose loans. 
 
In addition, households also relied on other sources to meet their financing needs, including cooperatives and leasing.
 
(WAH)

