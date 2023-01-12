Tutor Accused of Violating 21 Kids in Batang Must Be Punished Severely: Ministry

"The Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry expects that this case can really be resolved by imposing strict punishments. We will consistently monitor the process of assistance for and the recovery of victims," the deputy for special protection of children at the ministry, Nahar, said in a statement received here on Wednesday.
The accused worked as a tambourine tutor and informal recitation teacher, he informed.
The sexual violence allegedly began in 2019 and the victims were children whom the accused knew really well. The average age of the victims was 5–12 years.
So far, at least 21 children have reported the case to Batang Police. The accused has been named a suspect and detained by the authorities.
The ministry is coordinating with the relevant stakeholders who work to address women’s and children’s issues to provide psychological assistance to the victims so that they can recover from their trauma.
“The psychological recovery of the victims needs to be done so that they don't cause trauma in the future. We want to prevent the risk of victims becoming perpetrators in adulthood or being mentally disturbed due to trauma. The Central Java Integrated Service for Women and Children’s Protection (SPT PPA) has stated that they are ready to offer trauma healing to victims," he said.
The accused allegedly lured the victims by giving them money and letting them borrow his cell phone.
"What concerns us is that among the 21 child victims, some of the victims were abused more than once," said Nahar.
Currently, the case is being investigated by the police, he informed.