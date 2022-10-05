English  
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id)
Some 1,337 Journalists Registered to Cover 2022 G20 Summit: Govt

Antara • 05 October 2022 14:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian Communication and Informatics Ministry confirmed that 1,337 reporters had registered to cover the 2022 G20 Summit scheduled to be held on November 15-16, 2022, in Bali Province.
 
"As of September 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. WIB (Western Indonesia Standard Time), 1,337 journalists from 215 media institutions had registered through the G20 website," Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate stated at the Coordination Meeting for the Implementation of the 2022 G20 Summit, as quoted from a press release received here on Wednesday.
 
The reporters fill the registration form at https://g20.org/registration until October 10, 2022, at the latest.

According to the reference from the Directorate General of Immigration of the Law and Human Rights Ministry, the reporters should apply for B211A visa that can only be used for one-time visit.
 
"The B211A visa is applicable for those looking to visit Indonesia for official government activities, tourism activities, social and cultural activities, sports activities, business and commercial activities, family visits, journalistic activities or transit purposes without requiring a guarantor as a sponsor," the minister remarked.
 
However, journalists accompanying the head of state -- or official traveling press (OTP) crews -- will have an extended registration period as well as official visas provided by the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry.
 
Plate remarked that media crews can obtain their identity cards at the Courtyard Bali Seminyak Resort on November 10-15, 2022.
 
Furthermore, his side has prepared a media center for reporters covering the 2022 G20 Summit that is located at the Bali International Convention Center, Nusa Dua, Bali, with a capacity of 1,500 people. It will be opened on November 13-17, 2022.
 
"During the G20 Summit, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will deliver eight media briefings after each session. The location for the media briefing will be prepared at the lobby of the Apurva Hotel," the minister remarked.
 
He noted that the OTP crews might establish their own information centers at their respective lodgings, separate from the media center prepared by the Communication and Informatics Ministry.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!