Indonesia Activates Surveillance to Prevent Monkeypox Spread

Jakarta: The Indonesian Health Ministry has activated a surveillance system at all entry points to the Indonesian territory to prevent the spread of monkeypox following the emergence of cases in several countries, including nations in Asia.
"Since monkeypox emerged in several countries, the Ministry of Health has conducted active surveillance at all state entry points, especially at airports and seaports," Director-General of Disease Prevention and Control of the Ministry of Health, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, stated here on Monday.
Under the surveillance system, the Port Health Office (KKP) checks the body temperature and indications of monkeypox symptoms in every traveler coming from countries, with cases of transmission of monkeypox, a zoonotic disease that can be transmitted to humans as well as via human-to-human spread.
Rondonuwu stated that the government was also conducting surveillance on groups classified as vulnerable to monkeypox, including people, who were attracted to those of the same sex.
"We will conduct strict surveillance on this group in collaboration with several organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs)," he added.
Rondonuwu said according to reports from the laboratory network and public health service facilities, no cases of monkeypox transmission were, so far, reported in Indonesia.
"Until now, there have been no cases, either confirmed, probable, or suspected cases of monkeypox," he stated.
Hence, he reminded the public to always comply with health protocols, especially washing hands and avoiding direct contact with people exhibiting symptoms similar to monkeypox.
People experiencing symptoms similar to monkeypox are advised to immediately consult a doctor, he remarked.
"The main symptoms are fever, skin disorders, red spots, vesicles filled with fluid or pus, and the most common characteristic being swelling of lymph nodes in the neck and groin," Rondonuwu explained.
In addition to activating surveillance, the Ministry of Health has readied a laboratory to support the examination of cases of infection with the virus that causes monkeypox in all provinces in Indonesia.
Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had urged countries in the Southeast Asian region to strengthen surveillance systems to prevent the transmission of monkeypox.
More than 16 thousand cases of monkeypox transmission were reported in 75 countries, including three cases in India and one case in Thailand.
Monkeypox transmission was reported in Indian citizens, who had just returned from the Middle East, and an international traveler living in Thailand.
According to information published on the official WHO website, monkeypox can be transmitted from animals to humans through direct contact with blood, body fluids, or skin and mucosal lesions of animals infected with the virus that causes monkeypox.
Human-to-human transmission of monkeypox can occur due to contact with respiratory tract secretions, skin lesions from infected people, or objects contaminated with the virus.
The incubation period or the interval from infection to the appearance of symptoms of monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days but can also range from five to 21 days.
According to the WHO, increasing awareness of risk factors for disease transmission and educating the public about the preventive measures to avoid the disease are important to reduce the risk of virus transmission.