Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Ministry Targets to Reduce Violence against Children in Indonesia

Antara • 04 January 2023 15:58
Jakarta: The Ministry of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection is striving to reduce cases of violence against children by implementing the three strategies of prevention, handling, and institutional strengthening.
 
"There are three strategies, namely strengthening, handling, and institutional strengthening," the ministry's Deputy for Child Protection, Nahar, stated here on Wednesday.
 
Nahar explained that the prevention strategy is implemented by completing regulations, providing data, conducting dissemination, and increasing prevention programs and activities in the community, including efforts to eliminate the practices of violence.

Meanwhile, the handling of cases of violence against children must be carried out in a fast, comprehensive, and integrated manner as well as be accessible by institutions or the community.
 
"The handling is carried out in a quick, comprehensive, and integrated manner, as well as be easily accessed," he remarked.
 
In addition, institutional strengthening is conducted to ensure the availability of quality facilities and infrastructure, human resources, and service methods.
 
"This is for the best interests of children, the fulfillment of their rights, and providing special protection for children," he remarked.
 
He further said that based on the Online Information System for the Protection of Women and Children (SIMPONI PPA), from January to November 2022, some 14,586 victims of violence against children were recorded, comprising 3,349 boys and 11,237 girls.
 
Earlier, Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga stated that policies issued by regional governments could help reduce cases of violence and immorality targeting women and children.
 
The minister further stated that in accordance with President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) directives, her ministry is focusing on solving cases of violence against women and children in Indonesia and reducing them.
 
She said the ministry needs all ranks of the government and society to help resolve issues that cause harm to women and children.
 
 
(WAH)

