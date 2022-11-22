89% of Electricity Affected by the Cianjur Earthquake Has Recovered

Bandung: PT PLN (Persero) has succeeded in restoring electricity supply for more than 89 percent or covering around 291.000 customers affected by the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java.
"As of Tuesday morning, at 07.00 WIB, a total of 1.802 substations and 17 feeders have successfully resumed operations," said PLN UP3 Cianjur Manager Muhammad Hermansyah in Bandung, Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Hermansyah said that his party had deployed heavy equipment to speed up network repairs and the poles collapsed due to the earthquake.
"Our focus is on normalizing electricity for public facilities including government offices, health centres and hospitals. Yesterday afternoon the supplies for Cianjur Hospital, Cimacan Hospital, Cianjur Hospital and Bhayangkara Hospital were completely normal," said Hermansyah.
To help the earthquake victims, PLN helped set up emergency tents at the Cianjur Regional General Hospital (RSUD) to accommodate patients and residents whose homes were damaged.
On Tuesday morning, PLN had also built public kitchens for affected residents. A total of 500 food packages have been distributed to residents.
For people who need information about electricity and submit complaints, they can access the PLN Mobile application.
Previously, PT PLN deployed hundreds of officers and various equipment to restore electricity conditions after the earthquake that shook Cianjur Regency, on Monday, November 21 2022, at 13.21 WIB.
"Hundreds of officers from PT PLN (Persero) were deployed and moved quickly. As of 6:00 p.m., 33 percent of customer distribution (benders) had been successfully restored, while the rest were in the normalization process," said Hermansyah.
As for the distribution substations that have been lit as many as 322 substations with around 50,000 affected customers have been successfully normalized and reactivated.
"We are continuing to work to restore electricity in Cianjur quickly. Of course, in carrying out their duties, officers will continue to prioritize the safety of residents," he explained.