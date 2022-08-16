President Jokowi Calls for Peaceful Elections

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reminded parties not to utilize identity politics during the 2024 general elections.
"I remind you, no more identity politics. No more politicizing religions. No more social divides," said the President in his State of the Union Speech at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
The President hopes that all parties will become more mature in preserving democracy.
According to him, national consolidation needs to be strengthened to anticipate divisions due to different political views.
The Head of State also thanked the ulama, religious leaders, community leaders, and cultural leaders, who contributed greatly to strengthening the foundation of the nation as well as maintaining national unity and integrity.
"I also expect support from all state institutions to maintain and build democracy in this beloved country, to strengthen the nation's ideology," he said.