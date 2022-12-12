English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The government and people of Bali respect the arrival and presence of visitors, including their privacy. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government and people of Bali respect the arrival and presence of visitors, including their privacy. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bali Tourism to Remain Unaffected by New Indonesian Criminal Code: Governor

Antara • 12 December 2022 19:00
Jakarta: Bali Governor Wayan Koster has confirmed that application of the new Indonesian criminal code will not affect tourism in Bali Province.
 
In a press release received on Monday, the governor noted that the new criminal code had caused polemics in local and international news. In this case, he stated that the criminal code does not specifically regulate premarital sexual activities like what has been reported by several local and foreign media outlets.
 
Koster explained that the new criminal code's Article 411, which regulates adultery, and Article 412, which regulates cohabitation, are complaint-based. Thus, the perpetrators cannot be immediately arrested and/or prosecuted without a complaint.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He further explained that those who can file a complaint are only the perpetrator's spouse, for those who are married, or parents or children, for those who are not married.
 
The governor affirmed that based on provisions of the new criminal code, visitors who visit Bali or those who live there need not harbor concerns, as the regulation would provide a better guarantee for everyone's privacy and comfort.
 
He ensured that the Bali government would not conduct checks on the marital status at any tourism accommodation and would guarantee the confidentiality of the visitors' personal data during their stay. In addition, no inspection of marital status would be conducted by public officials or community groups as well.
 
To this end, he asserted that tourists or visitors should not harbor concerns about visiting Bali, as the province is still a safe and comfortable tourist destination.
 
The governor stated that the government and people of Bali respect the arrival and presence of visitors, including their privacy.
 
In the press release, he also addressed hoax reports of flight and hotel room booking cancellations. He stated that data from travel agents, tour operators, accommodation providers, and airlines showed that the number of visitors and flights to Bali from December 2022 to March 2023 tended to increase.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The ministry is striving to respond to changes in global tourism trends. (Photo: medcom.id)

Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

Batik Exhibition Enlivens World Cup 2022 in Qatar

86 People Have Passed Indonesian Language Courses in Lima: Embassy

BACA JUGA
Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

English
tourism
Tobacco Excise Increase to Help Control Cigarette Consumption in Indonesia: Minister

Tobacco Excise Increase to Help Control Cigarette Consumption in Indonesia: Minister

English
indonesian government
Cianjur Quake Death Toll Reaches 600: District Head

Cianjur Quake Death Toll Reaches 600: District Head

English
west java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani: Bea Cukai Gencar Tindak Peredaran Rokok Ilegal
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Bea Cukai Gencar Tindak Peredaran Rokok Ilegal

Pasukan Israel Kembali Bunuh Warga Palestina, Kali Ini Gadis Remaja 16 Tahun
Internasional

Pasukan Israel Kembali Bunuh Warga Palestina, Kali Ini Gadis Remaja 16 Tahun

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.225 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.225 Hari Ini

Yamaha Kembangkan Mesin dengan Material Serat Kayu
Otomotif

Yamaha Kembangkan Mesin dengan Material Serat Kayu

Tahun Depan, Ahsan/Hendra tidak Pasang Target Muluk-muluk
Olahraga

Tahun Depan, Ahsan/Hendra tidak Pasang Target Muluk-muluk

Ca Bau Kan Karya Abadi Remy Sylado
Hiburan

Ca Bau Kan Karya Abadi Remy Sylado

Erina Gudono Istri Kaesang: Awardee 6 Beasiswa Top dan Jebolan Ivy League
Pendidikan

Erina Gudono Istri Kaesang: Awardee 6 Beasiswa Top dan Jebolan Ivy League

Siapa Donald Pandiangan, Pria Pemegang Panah di Google Doodle Hari Ini?
Teknologi

Siapa Donald Pandiangan, Pria Pemegang Panah di Google Doodle Hari Ini?

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Properti

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!