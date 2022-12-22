Police to Tighten Security Measures in Papua during Christmas, New Year Holidays

"In Papua, of course, we from the central government will continue to supervise the situation," said the National Police Chief in Jakarta on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
"From the results of coordination meetings with the Regional Police Heads, we decided to strengthen several areas," said Listyo.
According to him, all stakeholders are participating in protecting the Papua region so that it remains safe from terrorist threats.
"We want all areas in central, western and eastern regions to remain vigilant," Listyo said.
In order to secure Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 celebrations across Indonesia, the Indonesian Police will hold an operation, dubbed Operation Candle, from December 22, 2022 until January 3, 2023.