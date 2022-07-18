English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,859. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,859. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 3,393 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 July 2022 16:19
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,393 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,138,346.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 2,427 to 5,952,981.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,859.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Nearly 169.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 169.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia, US Launch Garuda Canti Dharma 2022 Peacekeeping Exercise

Indonesia, US Launch Garuda Canti Dharma 2022 Peacekeeping Exercise

English
tni
Indonesia Committed to Enhancing Health Cooperation with Bangladesh

Indonesia Committed to Enhancing Health Cooperation with Bangladesh

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Irjen Ferdy Sambo Dilaporkan ke Mabes Polri
Nasional

Irjen Ferdy Sambo Dilaporkan ke Mabes Polri

Jurus Pemerintah Hadapi Krisis Pangan dan Energi
Ekonomi

Jurus Pemerintah Hadapi Krisis Pangan dan Energi

MS Glow Ternyata Tidak Terdaftar Sebagai Kosmetik, Tapi...
Hiburan

MS Glow Ternyata Tidak Terdaftar Sebagai Kosmetik, Tapi...

Rayakan 50 Tahun Hubungan Bilateral, Indonesia-Bangladesh Jajaki PTA
Internasional

Rayakan 50 Tahun Hubungan Bilateral, Indonesia-Bangladesh Jajaki PTA

Jadwal Playoff FIBA Asia Cup Indonesia vs Tiongkok Sore Ini
Olahraga

Jadwal Playoff FIBA Asia Cup Indonesia vs Tiongkok Sore Ini

Cara Ubah Password Apple ID
Teknologi

Cara Ubah Password Apple ID

Biar Tidak Penasaran, Setneg Pamer Mobil-Mobil Operasional di G20
Otomotif

Biar Tidak Penasaran, Setneg Pamer Mobil-Mobil Operasional di G20

Simak Pengumuman SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Hari Ini Pukul 16.00 WIB
Pendidikan

Simak Pengumuman SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Hari Ini Pukul 16.00 WIB

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!