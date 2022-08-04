English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Residents, particularly farmers, can take proactive steps. (Photo: medcom.id)
Residents, particularly farmers, can take proactive steps. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Can Control FMD Outbreak Properly: Task Force

Antara • 04 August 2022 21:08
Jakarta: Indonesia is capable of addressing and controlling the ongoing foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak and is exerting efforts to ensure farmers can recover and continue their activities.
 
The national FMD Outbreak Handling Task Force's Expert Team Head Wiku Adisasmito stated that the Indonesian government also continues its efforts to ensure the global community that Indonesia can handle the outbreak properly.
 
"We also ensure the global community that Indonesia could handle this outbreak," Adisasmito noted in his written statement received here, Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He said the government was convinced the outbreak could be brought under control soon through the implementation of outbreak-handling strategies.
 
One of the strategies to handle the disease is by enhancing coordination between the central and regional authorities to obtain FMD outbreak case-related data more effectively in order to receive accurate data on national outbreak conditions, the expert team head remarked.
 
Adisasmito noted that the FMD Outbreak Handling Task Force and the Agriculture Ministry have also developed coordination and communication networks with relevant stakeholders to control the outbreak and obtain transparent and accountable outbreak data.
 
Moreover, the government continues to encourage the participation of residents to observe government policies in a bid to control the outbreak sooner, he affirmed.
 
The government also urged residents to maintain the existing biosecurity system in their respective regions, he affirmed.
 
"Residents, particularly farmers, can take proactive steps to report to the officers of village officials if their livestock suffer from FMD symptoms," Adisasmito stated.
 
The expert team head said that early reports from farmers would allow prompt handling by veterinarians that will conduct health checks and treatment of livestock suspected to be infected with FMD. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 170.2 Million People across Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 170.2 Million People across Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesian Economy Projected to Grow 5.07% in Q2: LPEM UI

Indonesian Economy Projected to Grow 5.07% in Q2: LPEM UI

English
indonesian economy
Indonesia Adds 6,527 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 6,527 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Sapu Bersih Para Powerlifting Wanita
Olahraga

Indonesia Sapu Bersih Para Powerlifting Wanita

Presiden Perintahkan Pembentukan Peta Jalan Industri Sorgum
Nasional

Presiden Perintahkan Pembentukan Peta Jalan Industri Sorgum

Waduh, Aliran Modal Asing Minggat USD2,1 Miliar dari Pasar Keuangan RI
Ekonomi

Waduh, Aliran Modal Asing Minggat USD2,1 Miliar dari Pasar Keuangan RI

Hari Ini, Kemenlu Pulangkan 192 TKI Bermasalah dari Malaysia
Internasional

Hari Ini, Kemenlu Pulangkan 192 TKI Bermasalah dari Malaysia

Komedian Senior Eddy Gombloh Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Komedian Senior Eddy Gombloh Meninggal Dunia

Rektor IAIN: Tidak Boleh Ada Paksaan Pemakaian Jilbab di Sekolah Negeri
Pendidikan

Rektor IAIN: Tidak Boleh Ada Paksaan Pemakaian Jilbab di Sekolah Negeri

Muncul Grup Ransomware Baru, Luna
Teknologi

Muncul Grup Ransomware Baru, Luna

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga
Otomotif

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!